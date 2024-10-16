Uplers Launches“Hire-O-Scope” Podcast For Saas Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hire-O-Scope - Insights on Hiring From SaaS Leaders

Uplers helps companies hire engineering talents from India, has launched Hire-O-Scope, a podcast aimed at SaaS leaders and startup communities.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hosted by Jaymin Bhuptani, CEO of Uplers, the B2B SaaS podcast tackles crucial issues in the SaaS world, particularly the complexities of hiring engineers from India.Jaymin, driven by his passion for solving hiring challenges, highlights Uplers' mission to ease the hiring process for global SaaS companies, cutting through the hassle and ambiguity of recruitment.The podcast features industry experts, discussing hiring strategies, using AI in business, and building product-centric startups. Jaymin emphasizes that, with Uplers, SaaS startups can efficiently source top Indian engineering talent, ensuring their global scalability.With guests from top SaaS companies worldwide, Hire-O-Scope addresses the pressing issues of hiring and growth in the SaaS industry. Considering that 75% of SaaS startups in US either hire engineers from India or have distributed teams there, Jaymin Bhuptani aims to tackle the hiring challenges many founders face. He is committed to making it easier for startups to find and hire quality engineering talent from India, helping them scale effectively.This podcast will become a go-to platform for SaaS leaders seeking insights into scaling their businesses while simplifying the hiring process.For more information, click here :

