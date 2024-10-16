420 With CNW - Nebraska Officials Question Voter Signatures In Bid To Thwart Medical Marijuana Measure
Date
10/16/2024 2:07:00 PM
Nebraska's top election official and the state's chief prosecutor are raising concerns about the
validity of most signatures
gathered for two medical marijuana petitions set to appear on the ballot this November. Mike Hilgers, Nebraska's attorney general, who filed a legal motion on behalf of Bob Evnen, secretary of state, stated that inquiries are still being conducted to determine whether the 49,000-plus confirmed signatures on these
petitions
are authentic.
With early voting already underway on whether to legalize or regulate medical cannabis, Evnen and Hilger are urging the court to verify the total number of...
