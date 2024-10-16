عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

420 With CNW - Nebraska Officials Question Voter Signatures In Bid To Thwart Medical Marijuana Measure


10/16/2024 2:07:00 PM

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nebraska's top election official and the state's chief prosecutor are raising concerns about the
validity of most signatures
gathered for two medical marijuana petitions set to appear on the ballot this November. Mike Hilgers, Nebraska's attorney general, who filed a legal motion on behalf of Bob Evnen, secretary of state, stated that inquiries are still being conducted to determine whether the 49,000-plus confirmed signatures on these
petitions
are authentic.

With early voting already underway on whether to legalize or regulate medical cannabis, Evnen and Hilger are urging the court to verify the total number of...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
 CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO

303.498.7722 Office
[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN

MENAFN16102024000224011066ID1108787892


Investor Brand Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search