420 With CNW - Nebraska Officials Question Voter Signatures In Bid To Thwart Medical Marijuana Measure

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nebraska's top election official and the state's chief prosecutor are raising concerns about the

validity of most signatures

gathered for two medical marijuana petitions set to appear on the ballot this November. Mike Hilgers, Nebraska's attorney general, who filed a motion on behalf of Bob Evnen, secretary of state, stated that inquiries are still being conducted to determine whether the 49,000-plus confirmed signatures on these

petitions

are authentic.

With early already underway on whether to legalize or regulate medical cannabis, Evnen and Hilger are urging the court to verify the total number of...

