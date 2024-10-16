AMAZON TEAMSTERS DRIVERS IN CALIFORNIA DEMAND UNION RECOGNITION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Workers Unite for Humane Working Conditions and Fair Pay

VICTORVILLE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, hundreds of Teamsters drivers at the DFX4 facility in Victorville, Calif., demanded that the giant recognize their union and begin negotiating a Teamsters contract to address low pay and dangerous working conditions.

"We are organizing as Teamsters to win the fair pay, safe jobs, and respect that we deserve," said Isaiah Mauu, an Amazon Teamster. "Amazon has a lot of money, but we as workers have the power and we are holding this company accountable."

Today's "march on the boss" in Victorville is the latest example of Amazon workers rising up and making their voices heard in the face of unsafe working conditions, low pay, and unstable job schedules. Drivers at four of the Victorville facility's Delivery Service Partner locations are organizing with the Teamsters.

"We deliver in the desert during heat waves and Amazon doesn't take our safety seriously. This company doesn't treat us like human beings, but we know our worth," said Daniel Herrera, an Amazon Teamster. "We are uniting with other Teamsters at Amazon and across the industry to make sure our safety is prioritized over Amazon's profits."

This year alone, hundreds of Amazon drivers in New York City and warehouse workers in San Francisco joined the Teamsters, while workers in Kentucky and California walked off the job in protest of the company's unfair labor practices. The growing momentum is inspiring more Amazon workers to join the union, from rural towns to big cities.

All of this comes alongside the monumental victory achieved by Amazon drivers in Palmdale, Calif., who secured a National Labor Relations Board determination that Amazon is a joint employer of the drivers at all its facilities and therefore has a legal duty to recognize and bargain with the Teamsters.

