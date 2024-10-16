Columbus Mckinnon To Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call On October 30, 2024
Date
10/16/2024 1:39:18 PM
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation
(Nasdaq: CMCO ), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, will release its second quarter fiscal 2025 results before the markets open on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.
Following the release, management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. The conference call will be available via live webcast on Columbus McKinnon's Investor Relations webpage, href="" rel="nofollow" cmc
or via phone at 1-800-836-8184.
A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call, until Wednesday, November 6, 2024, on the Company's Investor Relations page and via audio replay. To listen to the audio replay, dial 1-888-660-6345 and enter the conference ID number 93312#.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at .
Contacts:
Kristine Moser
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
704-322-2488
[email protected]
