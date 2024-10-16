(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







WARREN, N.J., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen” or“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.”) (Nasdaq: TVGN ), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics to treat infectious and cancers, expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the Township of Warren and its leadership for the recent proclamation honoring Tevogen's efforts to address health inequality and the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of its CEO and founder, Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH.

In response to the proclamation, Dr. Saadi shared,“With such thoughtful and generous leadership, I feel incredibly fortunate to call Warren Township home, a place where Tevogen's journey to alleviate health inequality began. For us, business success has always been about more than just numbers - it's about the lives we touch and the lasting impact we make on the society we live in. Our inventions, expected to exceed $10 billion in value, are designed to bring life-saving immunotherapies within reach for all. I'm optimistic that our efforts will address some of the most pressing health challenges of our time, including Long COVID, and deliver at least one blockbuster product in record time. Together, we're not just building a company; we're creating a legacy of health, prosperity, and hope that will resonate for generations.”

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics to treat infectious disease and cancers, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents and numerous pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of experienced industry leaders and scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen's leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

