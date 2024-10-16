ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. To Report Results For Third Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:

ACR ) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its results for the third quarter 2024, on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, after the closes. The Company invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its live call via telephone or webcast on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-274-8461 (U.S. domestic) or 1-203-518-9814 (International), Conference ID ACRES or from

the investor relations section of the Company's website at .

For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically through November 14, 2024 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), passcode 11156888.

About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate ("CRE") mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property through direct ownership and joint ventures. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office property in top U.S. markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at



or contact investor relations at

[email protected] .

