IAC TO ANNOUNCE Q3 2024 EARNINGS ON NOVEMBER 11Th AND HOST EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL ON NOVEMBER 12Th

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After the close of market trading on Monday, November 11, 2024, IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ) will post its third quarter results and simultaneously IAC CEO Joey Levin will publish a letter to shareholders, which may include certain forward-looking information, at . On Tuesday, November 12 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET, IAC and Angi Inc. will host a conference call to answer questions regarding the companies' respective third quarter results.
The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the IAC site at .
About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC ) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI ), Dotdash Meredith and Care, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.
