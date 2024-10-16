(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERZLIYA, Israel and Calgary, AB, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF ) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in chronic pain management via Liposomal CBD drug products, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 2024 ThinkEquity Investor taking place on October 30 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York, NY.

The Company will be discussing its recently achieved significant regulatory milestones, in particular, securing a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a 505(2)(b) abbreviated pathway for its human health applications. This included a sponsor fee waiver and an Investigational New Animal Drug number (INAD) for its animal health applications from the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine.

Iris Bincovich, CEO of Innocan Pharma, will be presenting at the investor conference on Wednesday, October 30th

at 2:00pm ET (also viewable online at the conference portal). The Company's executive team will be available for one-on-one meetings at the event.

Interested investors can register to meet with Innocan leadership at:



The conference will feature over 75 companies in diverse technology, biotechnology and energy fields, presenting in half-hour increments, and will offer one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts. With over 600 leading industry executives, institutional investors, and family offices in attendance, the ThinkEquity conference offers an excellent platform to showcase Innocan and build meaningful connections with top investors and leading industry executives.

As part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing communication, Innocan is proud to announce the relaunch of its newly updated website. The redesign offers a streamlined, intuitive interface, making it easier for collaborators, pharmaceutical companies, and investors to access key information and stay updated on the Company's progress.

Innocan Pharma

About Innocan Pharma:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan established a Joint Venture (BI Sky Global Ltd.) that focused on advanced, targeted online sales.

