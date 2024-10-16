FFB Bancorp Earns $8.56 Million, Or $2.69 Per Diluted Share, For Third Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFB Bancorp (the“Company”) (OTCQX: FFBB) the parent company of FFB (the“Bank”) today reported net income of $8.56 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 6% from the $8.08 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, reported for the second quarter of 2024. The Bank reported $8.87 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $24.43 million, or $7.69 per diluted share, compared to $25.99 million, or $8.18 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. All results are unaudited.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights: As of, or for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023:

Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 3% to $12.67 million.

Net income decreased 3% to $8.56 million.

Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 21.11%.

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 2.31%.

Net interest margin contracted 9 basis points to 5.11% from 5.20% a year earlier.

Gross revenue (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income) increased 14% to $25.40 million.

Total assets increased 16% to $1.51 billion.

Total portfolio of loans increased 11% to $998.22 million.

Total deposits increased 14% to $1.29 billion.

Shareholder equity increased 45% to $163.64 million.

Book value per common share increased 45% to $51.51. The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 10.82%, while the Bank's regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.35%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 21.09% at September 30, 2024. "The third quarter of 2024 reflects growth in revenues of 3% compared to the previous quarter and 14% compared to the same quarter a year ago,” said Steve Miller, President & CEO.“During the quarter, we also saw strong loan and core deposit growth. In addition, we were able to maintain our favorable deposit mix with non interest-bearing deposits representing 64.2% of total deposits. We expect to continue to see steady growth as we close out 2024." “During the third quarter we went live with the first of several phases of a new CFT/AML/Fraud monitoring system. Phase 1 of the new system covers both the core bank and merchant processing related payment flows. Future phases will monitor front-end card transactions for all of our ISO partners and eventually will work in conjunction with our core banking system to give us a real-time look at transaction monitoring. This is a scalable solution that will grow with the bank.” Results of Operations Quarter ended September 30, 2024: Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses and non-interest income, increased 14% to $25.40 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $22.29 million for the third quarter a year ago, and increased 3% from $24.73 million from the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 11% to $17.79 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $15.98 million for the same quarter a year ago, and increased 3% from $17.31 million from last quarter.“The increase in net interest income during the third quarter was driven by loan growth, partially offset by continued pressure on deposit rates and higher costs related to interest bearing deposit accounts,” said Bhavneet Gill, Chief Financial Officer. The Company's net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased by 9 basis points to 5.11% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 5.20% for the third quarter of 2023, and decreased 20 basis points from 5.31% for the preceding quarter.“Our yield on earning assets decreased 25 basis points in the third quarter primarily from the impact of the increase in average assets which grew $70 million in the quarter and a slight reduction in yields on the loan and investment portfolios. However, that decrease was partially offset by a 6 basis point decrease in the cost to fund earning assets. Additionally, average non-interest bearing deposits increased $63.22 million quarter over quarter,” noted Gill. The yield on earning assets was 6.15% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 5.99% for the third quarter a year ago, and 6.40% for the previous quarter. The cost to fund earning assets decreased to 1.04% for the third quarter of 2024 compared to 1.10% for the preceding quarter, increased from 0.80% for the same quarter a year earlier. Total non-interest income was $7.62 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $6.32 million for the third quarter of 2023, and $7.42 million for the preceding quarter. The increase in non-interest income, from the third quarter of 2023, was driven by an increase in merchant services revenue and additional gain on the sale of loans and investments. Merchant services revenue increased 18% to $5.57 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $4.71 million from the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher seasonal volume. Merchant services revenue decreased from $6.07 million when compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Merchant ISO Processing Volumes (in thousands) Source Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 3,491,321 $ 3,812,386 $ 3,763,289 $ 4,391,365 $ 4,556,868 FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 12,382 20,992 19,370 24,414 24,661 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 61,987 93,443 77,349 76,059 64,512 Total volume $ 3,565,690 $ 3,926,821 $ 3,860,008 $ 4,491,838 $ 4,646,041





Merchant ISO Processing Revenues (in thousands) Source of Revenue Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Net Revenue*: ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 2,169 $ 1,916 $ 2,183 $ 2,156 $ 2,284 Gross Revenue: FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 466 539 672 795 810 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 2,078 2,693 3,213 3,117 2,476 2,544 3,232 3,885 3,912 3,286 Gross Expense: FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 361 455 518 675 723 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 1,428 1,720 1,842 1,989 1,766 1,789 2,175 2,360 2,664 2,489 Net Revenue: FFB Payments- Sub-ISO Merchants 105 84 154 120 87 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 650 973 1,371 1,128 710 FFB Payments Net Revenue 755 1,057 1,525 1,248 797 Net Merchant Services Income: $ 2,924 $ 2,973 $ 3,708 $ 3,404 $ 3,081

*ISO Partnership Sponsorship is recognized net of expense in Merchant Services Income. FFB Payments revenues are recognized gross in Merchant Services Income and Merchant Services expenses are recognized in Non-Interest Expense.

Total deposit fee income increased 11% to $837,000 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $757,000 for the third quarter of 2023, and decreased 1% from $847,000 for the preceding quarter.

There was a $636,000 gain on sale of loans during the third quarter of 2024, compared to a gain on sale of loans of $406,000 during the third quarter 2023, and a gain on sale of loans of $509,000 in the previous quarter. There was a gain on sale of investments of $16,000 during the third quarter of 2024, compared to no activity during the third quarter 2023, and a $459,000 loss in the previous quarter.“We monitor the sale of loans and investment securities and manage concentrations accordingly. During the third quarter, we took advantage of an opportunity to buy back and redeem $1.75 million in FFB Bancorp subordinated debt securities at a 15% discount, recognizing a gain of $256,000. Additionally, we sold $11.01 million in SBA loans during the quarter,” added Gill.

Non-interest expense increased 28% to $12.74 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $9.97 million for the third quarter 2023, and decreased 4% from $13.29 million from the previous quarter.

“During 2024 we have made intentional investments in people and technology to ensure that the bank can efficiently scale moving forward, and specifically to support our payment ecosystem, product development, and regional expansion initiatives. During the third quarter, we hired a General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer with an extensive background in both bank operations and bank regulatory framework. This key role further strengthens our leadership team and reinforces our focus on maintaining a robust legal and regulatory framework. In addition, we recently initiated an in-depth review of our merchant services business to assess its alignment with our overall risk appetite, given the significant growth in this area,” said Miller.

Full-time employees increased to 163 at September 30, 2024, compared to 127 full-time employees a year earlier, and 157 full-time employees from the previous quarter. As a result of the increased headcount, salaries and employee benefits increased 29% to $6.47 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $5.02 million for the third quarter of 2023. Total salaries and employee benefits decreased 4% from $6.72 million in the previous quarter.

Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased 20% from a year ago, representing 3% of non-interest expense, and decreased 14% from the preceding quarter. Other operating expense increased 26% to $3.40 million from a year earlier and decreased 2% from the linked quarter. Increases in data processing expense, software licenses and subscriptions, professional fees, and marketing expense were all primary drivers of the year-over-year increase. Merchant operating expense totaled $2.49 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared to $1.79 million for the third quarter of 2023 and $2.66 million for the preceding quarter. The change in merchant operating expense is attributed to fluctuations in volume and revenue for the FFB Payments lines of business. Merchant operating expenses include interchange fees, chargebacks, partnership fees, and other card brand fees.

The efficiency ratio was 50.16% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 44.73% for the same quarter a year ago, and 52.74% for the preceding quarter. The efficiency ratio can fluctuate period over period based on changes in merchant services gross revenues and associated expenses. The Company also calculates an adjusted efficiency ratio where the merchant services gross expense, which is included in non-interest expense, is netted against merchant services revenue in non-interest income. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 44.75% for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 39.91% for the same quarter a year ago, and 47.15% for the linked quarter.

Nine months ended September 30, 2024:

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, operating revenue increased 11% to $73.74 million, compared to $66.27 million for the same period in 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased 9% to $51.23 million, compared to $47.15 million for the same period in 2023. The increase in revenue is attributed to growth in the loan portfolio and higher asset yields, partially offset by an increase in interest bearing liabilities and cost of funds. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the yield on earning assets was 6.06% compared to 5.78% for the same period in 2023, while the cost to fund earning assets was 1.02% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 0.67% for the same period in 2023.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, non-interest income increased 18% to $22.51 million compared to $19.12 million for the same period in 2023. Deposit fee income increased 15% to $2.48 million resulting from growth in business demand deposit accounts. The year-over-year growth in non-interest income was also largely attributable to the decrease in loss on sale of investments and an increase in merchant services revenue.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, operating expenses increased by 31% to $38.72 million from $29.56 million for the same period in 2023. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased 36% to $19.78 million as a result of the increase in FTE. Other operating expenses increased 35% to $10.24 million due to higher education, travel, marketing, professional fees, and technology related expenses.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 51.93%, compared to 43.28% for the same period ended September 30, 2023. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 46.55%, compared to 37.67% for the same period ended September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 16% to $1.51 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.31 billion at September 30, 2023, and increased 5% from $1.44 billion at June 30, 2024.

The total portfolio of loans increased 11%, or $100.48 million, to $998.22 million, compared to $897.75 million at September 30, 2023, and increased $28.46 million, from $969.76 million at June 30, 2024.

Commercial real estate loans increased 15% year-over-year to $613.74 million, representing 61% of total loans at September 30, 2024. The CRE portfolio includes approximately $235.17 million in multi-family loans originated by the Southern California team that the Company may consider selling at some point in the future for liquidity and concentration management. The multi-family portfolio includes $43.15 million in short-term bridge loans for transitional projects of multi-family properties. The short-term bridge loans are conservatively underwritten with minimum DSCR and liquidity requirements. Approximately 35.8% of the current bridge loan portfolio will mature during the fourth quarter of 2024 to roll off or get refinanced and sold. The bank continues to market our bridge loan product in a more measured approach, keeping to our conservative underwriting standards. The real estate construction and land development loan portfolio decreased 57% from a year ago to $34.09 million, representing 3% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $18.04 million, or 2% of loans, at September 30, 2024.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 14% to $238.63 million, at September 30, 2024, compared to $209.38 million a year earlier, and increased 3% from $232.79 million at June 30, 2024. C&I loans represented 24% of total loans at September 30, 2024. Agriculture loans represented 9% of the loan portfolio at September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $58.99 million, or 5.9% of the loan portfolio.

Investment securities totaled $345.43 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $290.01 million a year earlier, and remained relatively flat compared to $345.49 million at June 30, 2024. The investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities as well as other domestic debt. At September 30, 2024, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities portfolio of $18.11 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $26.58 million at June 30, 2024. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 5.19 years at September 30, 2024, compared to 5.39 years at June 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased 14%, or $154.90 million, to $1.29 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.13 billion from a year earlier, and increased 10% from $1.17 billion at June 30, 2024. The quarter over quarter increase in deposit balances is primarily attributed to an increase in non-interest bearing deposits. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased 12% to $826.71 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $737.37 million at September 30, 2023, and increased 13% from $731.03 million at June 30, 2024. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 64% of total deposits at September 30, 2024. Included in non-interest bearing deposits are $90.5 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $156.4 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $9.1 million in ISO partner operating accounts. These deposits represent 31.0% of non-interest bearing deposits and 19.9% of total deposits.

There were no short-term borrowings at September 30, 2024, compared to $68.00 million in borrowings at June 30, 2024, and no borrowings at September 30, 2023. The Company primarily utilizes FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve discount window for short-term borrowings. The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at September 30, 2024:

Liquidity Source (in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,875 $ 73,319 Unpledged investment securities, fair value 116,784 114,090 FHLB advance capacity 288,943 235,906 Federal Reserve discount window capacity 166,482 171,065 Correspondent bank unsecured lines of credit 91,500 91,500 $ 780,584 $ 685,880

The total primary and secondary liquidity of $780.58 million at September 30, 2024 represents an increase of $94.7 million in primary and secondary liquidity quarter over quarter.

Shareholders' equity increased 45% to $163.64 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $112.89 million from a year ago, and grew 10% from $148.64 million at June 30, 2024. Book value per common share increased 45% to $51.51, at September 30, 2024, compared to $35.50 at September 30, 2023, and increased 10% from $46.79 at June 30, 2024 . The Company has a program to repurchase up to $7.5 million of its outstanding common stock. The timing of purchases will depend on certain factors including, but not limited to, performance of the Company's stock price, general market and economic conditions, applicable legal and regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant factors. The stock repurchase program may be carried out through open-market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, no shares were repurchased.

“The tangible common equity ratio was 10.82% at September 30, 2024, compared to 8.63% a year earlier, and 10.30% at June 30, 2024,” stated Gill.“Our tangible common equity and book value increased during the quarter as a result of quarterly net income and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") related to the investment portfolio.”

At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in AOCI are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $210.40 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.35% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 21.09%, exceeding regulatory minimums to be considered well-capitalized.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets increased to $12.82 million, or 0.85% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, compared to $11.25 million, or 0.78% of total assets, from the preceding quarter. Of the $12.82 million nonperforming loans, $9.82 million are covered by SBA guarantees. Total delinquent loans increased to $3.37 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.27 million at June 30, 2024. The increase in nonperforming assets was primarily attributed to the SBA loans originated by the Bank.

Past due loans 30-60 days were $1.65 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.05 million at June 30, 2024, and $321,000 at September 30, 2023. There were $1.39 million past due loans from 60-90 days at September 30, 2024, compared to $175,000 at June 30, 2024 and no past due loans from 60-90 days a year earlier. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $322,000 at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.38 million, at September 30, 2023. Of the $3.37 million in past due loans at September 30, 2024, $3.05 million were purchased government guaranteed loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA for the full payment of the principal plus interest.

Delinquent Loan Summary Organic

Purchased Govt.

Guaranteed

Total

(in thousands) Delinquent accruing loans 30-59 days $ 313 $ 1,341 $ 1,654 Delinquent accruing loans 60-89 days 1 1,389 1,390 Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days - 322 322 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 314 $ 3,052 $ 3,366 Non-Accrual Loan Summary Organic

Purchased Govt.

Guaranteed

Total

(in thousands) Loans on non-accrual $ 12,821 $ - $ 12,821 Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees 9,818 - 9,818 Net Bank exposure to non-accrual loans $ 3,003 $ - $ 3,003

There was a $762,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $152,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter a year ago, and a $291,000 provision for credit losses booked in the second quarter of 2024.

"We watch the SBA portfolio very closely since rates have increased so rapidly over the last two years, putting pressure on borrowers. A majority of the loans within the portfolio are floating rate loans where borrowers will begin to see some payment relief as interest rates fall. The interest rates on these loans are tied to WSJ Prime and reset quarterly,” added Miller.“A portion of the portfolio consists of fully guaranteed loans the Company has purchased, as well as organic SBA and USDA loans the Bank has originated. When the effect of these guarantees is considered relative to the loan portfolio, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.22%, as of September 30, 2024, and our total non-guaranteed exposure on these SBA loans is $39.07 million spread over 214 loans.”

“We incurred net recoveries of $4,000 during the current quarter, compared to $71,000 net charge offs in the third quarter a year ago, and $31,000 in net recoveries in the preceding quarter,” said Miller.“Our loan portfolio increased 11% from a year ago with commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans representing 61% of the total loan portfolio. Within the CRE portfolio, there are $49.29 million in loans for CRE office as shown in the table below. Since the majority of our CRE office exposure is concentrated in the Central Valley, we are experiencing less volatility than city center CRE markets. Our credit metrics remain strong as we continue to maintain conservative underwriting standards.”

(in thousands) CRE Office Exposure of September 30, 2024 Region Owner-Occupied Non-Owner Occupied Total Central Valley $ 24,306 $ 14,447 $ 38,753 Southern California 2,290 355 2,645 Other California 3,314 4,041 7,355 Total California 29,910 18,843 48,753 Out of California - 534 534 Total CRE Office $ 29,910 $ 19,377 $ 49,287

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.15% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.10% a year earlier and 1.11% at June 30, 2024.

About FFB Bancorp

FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of FFB Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. As a leading SBA Lender in California's Central Valley and one of the few direct acquiring banks in the United States, FFB Bank offers clients a range of personal and business checking accounts, payment processes, and loan programs. Among the Bank's awards and accomplishments, it was ranked #1 on American Banker's list of the Top 20 Publicly Traded Banks under $2 Billion in Assets for 2024. For 2022, the Bank was also ranked by S&P Global as the #18 best performing community bank under $3 billion in assets. The Company has also received recognition as part of the OTCQX Best 50 Companies for 2019, 2023, and 2024. For additional information, you can visit the Company's website at or by contacting a representative at 559-439-0200.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on managements' expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; and, in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business; international developments; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Select Financial Information and Ratios

For the Quarter Ended: Year to Date as of: September

30, 2024 June 30,

2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 BALANCE SHEET- ENDING BALANCES: Total assets $ 1,512,241 $ 1,443,723 $ 1,308,866 Total portfolio loans 998,222 969,764 897,746 Investment securities 345,428 345,491 290,011 Total deposits 1,286,949 1,168,957 1,132,045 Shareholders equity, net 163,635 148,640 112,892 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Gross revenue 25,403 24,729 22,290 73,743 66,273 Operating expense 12,735 13,285 9,971 38,721 29,560 Pre-tax, pre-provision income 12,668 11,444 12,319 35,022 36,713 Net income after tax 8,563 8,076 8,872 24,429 25,993 SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 2.70 $ 2.54 $ 2.79 $ 7.70 $ 8.18 Fully diluted EPS $ 2.69 $ 2.54 $ 2.79 $ 7.69 $ 8.18 Book value per common share $ 51.51 $ 46.79 $ 35.50 Common shares outstanding 3,176,974 3,176,611 3,179,633 Fully diluted shares 3,177,745 3,177,935 3,175,272 FFBB - Stock price $ 90.50 $ 89.00 $ 68.98 RATIOS Return on average assets 2.31 % 2.31 % 2.72 % 2.25 % 2.66 % Return on average equity 21.11 % 22.89 % 30.99 % 20.96 % 32.80 % Efficiency ratio 50.16 % 52.74 % 44.73 % 51.93 % 43.28 % Adjusted efficiency ratio 44.75 % 47.15 % 39.91 % 46.55 % 37.67 % Yield on earning assets 6.15 % 6.40 % 5.99 % 6.06 % 5.78 % Yield on investment securities 4.48 % 4.60 % 4.53 % 4.35 % 4.36 % Yield on portfolio loans 6.87 % 6.89 % 6.51 % 6.65 % 6.32 % Cost to fund earning assets 1.04 % 1.10 % 0.80 % 1.02 % 0.67 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.83 % 2.75 % 2.16 % 2.62 % 1.69 % Net Interest Margin 5.11 % 5.31 % 5.20 % 5.04 % 5.11 % Equity to assets 10.82 % 10.30 % 8.63 % Net loan to deposit ratio 77.57 % 82.96 % 79.30 % Full time equivalent employees 163 157 127 BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGES Total assets 1,477,259 1,407,255 1,296,055 1,451,644 1,308,612 Total portfolio loans 982,152 954,871 871,931 978,599 864,572 Investment securities 343,096 334,416 300,285 343,849 320,187 Total deposits 1,254,343 1,199,124 1,118,875 1,232,482 1,134,056 Shareholders equity, net 161,363 141,881 113,578 155,651 105,948





Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

(in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 78,404 $ 46,477 $ 10,372 Interest bearing deposits in banks 38,471 26,842 60,369 CDs in other banks 1,730 1,683 2,136 Investment securities 345,428 345,491 290,011 Loans held for sale - - - Construction & land development 34,090 79,132 78,414 Residential RE 1-4 family 18,036 17,439 16,759 Commercial real estate 613,735 562,548 534,817 Agriculture 92,378 77,518 58,319 Commercial and industrial 238,628 232,786 209,376 Consumer and other 1,355 341 61 Portfolio loans 998,222 969,764 897,746 Deferred fees & discounts (4,564 ) (4,106 ) (3,542 ) Allowance for credit losses (11,491 ) (10,749 ) (9,896 ) Loans, net 982,167 954,909 884,308 Non-marketable equity investments 8,890 8,440 7,131 Cash value of life insurance 12,305 12,211 11,941 Accrued interest and other assets 44,846 47,670 42,598 Total assets $ 1,512,241 $ 1,443,723 $ 1,308,866 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Non-interest bearing deposits $ 826,708 $ 731,030 $ 737,366 Interest checking 84,931 75,907 73,375 Savings 52,860 51,052 56,928 Money market 195,366 184,495 156,668 Certificates of deposits 127,084 126,473 107,708 Total deposits 1,286,949 1,168,957 1,132,045 Short-term borrowings - 68,000 - Long-term debt 37,967 39,678 39,560 Other liabilities 23,690 18,448 24,369 Total liabilities 1,348,606 1,295,083 1,195,974 Common stock 37,931 37,430 35,875 Retained earnings 138,419 129,856 106,426 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,715 ) (18,646 ) (29,409 ) Shareholders' equity 163,635 148,640 112,892 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,512,241 $ 1,443,723 $ 1,308,866









Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited) Quarter ended: Year ended: (in thousands) September

30, 2024 June 30,

2024 September

30, 2023 September

30, 2024 September

30, 2023 INTEREST INCOME: Loan interest income $ 16,971 $ 16,354 $ 14,303 $ 48,697 $ 40,893 Investment income 3,862 3,823 3,431 11,197 10,441 Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks 384 316 534 956 1,744 Dividends from non-marketable equity 187 394 166 710 249 Total interest income 21,404 20,887 18,434 61,560 53,327 INTEREST EXPENSE: Int. on deposits 3,077 3,008 1,966 8,603 4,391 Int. on short-term borrowings 76 109 29 334 392 Int. on long-term debt 464 464 464 1,393 1,393 Total interest expense 3,617 3,581 2,459 10,330 6,176 Net interest income 17,787 17,306 15,975 51,230 47,151 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 762 291 152 1,432 981 Net interest income after provision 17,025 17,015 15,823 49,798 46,170 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Total deposit fee income 837 847 757 2,480 2,150 Debit / credit card interchange income 183 186 160 536 453 Merchant services income 5,570 6,068 4,713 17,706 16,106 Gain on sale of loans 636 509 406 1,597 1,443 Gain (loss) on sale of investments 16 (459 ) - (817 ) (2,028 ) Other operating income 374 272 279 1,011 998 Total non-interest income 7,616 7,423 6,315 22,513 19,122 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries & employee benefits 6,469 6,724 5,022 19,775 14,564 Occupancy expense 376 437 468 1,195 1,241 Merchant services operating expense 2,489 2,664 1,789 7,512 6,145 Other operating expense 3,401 3,460 2,692 10,239 7,610 Total non-interest expense 12,735 13,285 9,971 38,721 29,560 Income before provision for income tax 11,906 11,153 12,167 33,590 35,732 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,343 3,077 3,295 9,161 9,739 Net income $ 8,563 $ 8,076 $ 8,872 $ 24,429 $ 25,993





ASSET QUALITY September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2023

(in thousands) Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 1,654 $ 1,046 $ 321 Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days 1,390 175 - Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days 322 1,052 1,379 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 3,366 $ 2,273 $ 1,700 Loans on non-accrual $ 12,821 $ 11,250 $ 6,027 Other real estate owned - - - Nonperforming assets $ 12,821 $ 11,250 $ 6,027 Delinquent 30-60 / Total Loans 0.17 % 0.11 % 0.04 % Delinquent 60-90 / Total Loans 0.14 % 0.02 % - % Delinquent 90+ / Total Loans 0.03 % 0.11 % 0.15 % Delinquent Loans / Total Loans 0.34 % 0.23 % 0.19 % Non-accrual / Total Loans 1.28 % 1.16 % 0.67 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.85 % 0.78 % 0.46 % Year-to-date charge-off activity Charge-offs $ - $ - $ 678 Recoveries 35 31 72 Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (35 ) $ (31 ) $ 606 Annualized net loan losses to average loans - % (0.01) % 0.09 % CREDIT LOSS RESERVE RATIOS: Allowance for credit losses $ 11,491 $ 10,749 $ 9,896 Total loans $ 998,222 $ 969,764 $ 897,746 Purchased govt. guaranteed loans $ 17,072 $ 18,141 $ 20,650 Originated govt. guaranteed loans $ 41,918 $ 41,201 $ 34,674 ACL / Total loans 1.15 % 1.11 % 1.10 % ACL / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (Purchased) 1.17 % 1.13 % 1.13 % ACL / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans 1.22 % 1.18 % 1.17 % ACL / Total assets 0.76 % 0.74 % 0.76 %





SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION

For the Quarter Ended: September

30, 2024 June 30,

2024 Mar. 31,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Sept. 30,

2023 BALANCE SHEET- PERIOD END Total assets $ 1,512,241 $ 1,443,723 $ 1,395,095 $ 1,364,326 $ 1,308,866 Loans held for sale - - - - - Loans held for investment 998,222 969,764 926,781 928,344 897,746 Investment securities 345,428 345,491 328,906 326,006 290,011 Non-interest bearing deposits 826,708 731,030 751,636 775,507 737,366 Interest bearing deposits 460,241 437,927 448,893 369,663 394,679 Total deposits 1,286,949 1,168,957 1,200,529 1,145,170 1,132,045 Short-term borrowings - 68,000 - 34,000 - Long-term debt 37,967 39,678 39,638 39,599 39,560 Total equity 176,350 167,286 158,690 150,169 142,301 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,715 ) (18,646 ) (19,974 ) (19,469 ) (29,409 ) Shareholders' equity 163,635 148,640 138,716 130,700 112,892 QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 21,404 $ 20,887 $ 19,268 $ 19,327 $ 18,434 Interest expense 3,617 3,581 3,131 2,946 2,457 Net interest income 17,787 17,306 16,137 16,381 15,977 Non-interest income 7,616 7,423 7,373 5,924 6,313 Gross revenue 25,403 24,729 23,510 22,305 22,290 Provision for credit losses 762 291 378 769 152 Non-interest expense 12,735 13,285 12,701 11,047 9,971 Net income before tax 11,906 11,153 10,431 10,489 12,167 Tax provision 3,343 3,077 2,741 2,924 3,295 Net income after tax 8,563 8,076 7,690 7,565 8,872 BALANCE SHEET- AVERAGE BALANCE Total assets $ 1,477,259 $ 1,407,255 $ 1,347,604 $ 1,341,435 $ 1,296,055 Loans held for sale - - - - - Loans held for investment 982,152 954,871 925,561 917,620 871,931 Investment securities 343,096 334,416 315,820 294,060 300,285 Non-interest bearing deposits 822,200 758,977 755,603 760,153 757,118 Interest bearing deposits 432,143 440,147 393,514 390,288 361,758 Total deposits 1,254,343 1,199,124 1,149,117 1,150,441 1,118,876 Short-term borrowings - 10,053 9,562 9,805 1,571 Long-term debt 39,479 39,660 39,620 39,580 39,541 Shareholders' equity 161,363 141,881 134,621 116,545 113,578





