Triumph Financial Releases Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, (Nasdaq: TFIN) has released its third quarter 2024 results. The 3Q 2024 financial results and shareholder letter are available on the Company's website at tfin.com through the News & Events, Events & Presentations links.



Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman & CEO, and Brad Voss, CFO, will review the financial results in a call with investors and analysts beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The live conference option may be accessed directly through this link, or via the Company's website at through the News & Events, Events & Presentations links. Alternatively, a live conference call option is available by dialing 1-833-928-4610 (International: 1-800-456-1369) requesting to be joined to meeting ID 984 7640 9638 at the prompt. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location, referenced above, on the Company's website.

About Triumph

Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) is a financial holding company focused on payments, factoring and banking. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, its diversified portfolio of brands includes TriumphPay, Triumph and TBK Bank.

