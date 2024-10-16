NATO Cannot Confirm Reports Of N.Korean Soldiers Fighting Alongside Russian Forces In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) has yet to confirm reports that North Korean military personnel are participating in hostilities on Russia's side against Ukraine, but it is clear that North Korea is fueling Russia's war effort, while the deepening of its military cooperation with Russia causes deep concern.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at today's press in Brussels ahead of the

defense ministerial.

Answering the question of an Ukrinform correspondent, whether the Alliance has information about the ongoing transfer of North Korean for their further participation in the war against Ukraine, Rutte said:

"I cannot confirm these reports, but obviously they are concerning. What we do know is that North Korea is helping to fuel Russia's war effort against Ukraine. And we strongly condemn the deepening of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. But at this stage we cannot confirm the reports you have mentioned," said the head of the Alliance.

He noted that North Korea, in cooperation with China and Iran, is helping Russia in the war. At the same time, Russia also pays for such support, and not always with money, providing its knowledge, insights, innovation, and technology in return.

This two-way movement is not always beneficial to Russia, Mark Rutte argued.

As already reported, a two-day NATO defense ministerial kicks off in Brussels on Thursday, where one of the main issues on the agenda will be continued support for Ukraine. As expected, Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, will attend the meeting.