Saia LTL Freight Honored With 2024 Smartway Excellence Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The award recognizes companies that optimize environmental performance and efficiency in their operations

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) proudly announces that Saia LTL Freight has been awarded the 2024 SmartWay Excellence Award by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Saia was the sole recipient in the less-than-truckload (LTL) category, recognizing its leadership and continued commitment to reducing its environmental impact through innovative business practices.



The SmartWay Excellence Award represents the EPA's highest recognition for top-tier environmental performance in the freight sector, highlighting those organizations that excel in improving fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Saia's commitment to sustainability, particularly through its partnership with the SmartWay program, has been integral to its mission of providing efficient, eco-friendly transportation solutions across its national network.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by the EPA as a leader in sustainability," said Saia President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe. "Our dedication to sustainable business practices, such as reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency, aligns with our core values of 'Do the Right Thing' and 'Community' and with our broader strategy of operational excellence, innovation, and environmental stewardship."

The SmartWay program was established to help businesses in the freight industry track and reduce their carbon footprint. This year, SmartWay recognized 47 companies (18 shippers and 29 truck carriers) with a 2024 SmartWay Excellence Award. This represents about the top one to two percent of all SmartWay partners. Saia's commitment to optimizing its freight operations has not only enhanced its environmental performance but also set a benchmark for efficiency in the LTL sector.

For more information on Saia and its sustainability initiatives, visit corporate responsibility at saia.com.

About Saia, Inc .

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates over 210 terminals across the country and employs more than 15,000 people. Recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the EPA's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact, Saia is also a multiyear recipient of Women In Trucking's“Top Companies for Women to Work for in transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit .

