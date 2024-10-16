Amir Meets President Of European Parliament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Wednesday in Brussels with President of the European Parliament HE Roberta Metsola, on the sidelines of the First Summit of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and the European Union (EU).

The meeting dealt with bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the European Parliament and ways to enhance them, in addition to the latest regional and international developments of shared concern, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon, along with several topics on the summit agenda.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, a host of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, alongside a number of members of the European Parliament.