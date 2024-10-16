Amir Meets Prime Minister Of The Czech Republic

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met today with the Prime of the Czech Republic HE Petr Fiala, on the sidelines of the first EU-GCC Summit at the EU headquarters' Europa Building in Brussels.

The two sides discussed the existing bilateral relations and ways to boost them. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

The deliberations also covered the key topics on the summit agenda.

Also present were HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, along with Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

It was attended on the Czech by several senior officials.