Motive Accelerates Consumer Device Entitlements, Adding Direct-To-Cell (D2C) And 5G Slicing Use-Cases

Direct-to-Cell Satellite Connectivity

Motive Software Systems Inc, the leader in entitlement services, has announced support for Direct-to-Cell satellite connectivity for mobile operators. This feature rollout by Motive will make it easier for mobile operators to offer services for remote areas.

Many still lack mobile and internet access in remote areas globally; 570 million people, or 8.7% of adults, live outside or on the edge of coverage. Satellite connectivity also supports businesses relying on Internet of Things (IoT) with seamless internet access, without the need for new hardware or special chipset. Conventional mobile networks face fundamental economic and geographic challenges in extending their reach to these individuals and businesses.

5G Slicing Monetization

Motive has also built a 5G slicing solution for service providers that allows Android smartphone users to purchase and activate on-demand network slices from their operator. This feature enhances the user experience across gaming, streaming, broadcasting, social media, and more. Operators can monetize 5G slicing services by offering premium network slices based on customer demand. These new capabilities improve customer experience by optimizing network performance, quality, traffic routing, latency, and security. On-demand slices can also be enabled in the base stations serving concert arenas.

Nick Wennekers, SVP & GM Device Management at Motive said:“The technology and the standard are evolving at a rapid pace, providing new features and revenue for global operators. We are thrilled to provide these Satellite Connectivity and 5G slicing use-cases.”

About IMPACT Entitlement Server:

Motive's IMPACT Mobile Entitlement Server offers comprehensive functionalities that enable CSPs to meet evolving business needs for primary and secondary mobile devices using ACME, TS.43, and automobile AiD.02 specifications.

About Motive:

With decades of experience spanning the largest and most successful service operators, Motive is the proven leader in device and service management solutions. They offer software-as-a-service models, private or public cloud deployment, or on-premises technology to support the specific needs of your business.

With coverage spanning 150+ deployments globally, and over 1 billion devices under management, they enable global communication service providers to manage the devices in Fixed, Mobile, and IoT networks of today and their future evolutions.

