SKLAR KIRSH's BENJAMIN GRUSH NAMED DEI&A VISIONARY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Benjamin Grush

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announce today that attorney Benjamin Grush has been recognized by Los Angeles Times as a 2024“Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility (DEIA) Visionary,” highlighted in a special supplement.“These thought leaders are overcoming headwinds – especially in the form of social backlash to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility – to achieve their goals, however challenging they may be,” states the publication.“Based on submissions of dozens of nominated DEIA professionals and experts, the below list represents some of the most prominent game changers in the business world today.”“Benjamin handles complex civil cases in both state and federal courts, including contract disputes, business torts, securities litigation and cybersecurity,” states the feature.“His legal expertise includes representing a utility company in wildfire litigation, an investment bank in a shareholder class action, and Fortune 500 companies in tort litigation.”“At Sklar Kirsh, [Grush] has integrated his dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) into his professional work,” the profile continues.“Grush plays a key role in recruiting diverse talent and attending LGBTQ+ community events on behalf of the firm.”

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

+ +1 3106016008

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.