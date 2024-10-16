Techmediabreaks Wisa Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Reports Strong Q3 2024 Preliminary Revenue Growth Driven By Wireless Audio Technology

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA) announced preliminary Q3 2024 revenue of $1.0 million to $1.2 million, reflecting over 200% sequential growth fueled by sales of its WiSA multichannel wireless technology. This growth was supported by the production of WiSA HT and the new WiSA E IP, integrated by one of five current licensees. WiSA anticipates further revenue growth from licensing agreements, with a goal of securing eight by the end of 2024. The company plans to release its official Q3 2024 results on Nov. 14, 2024, and host an investor conference call the following day.

To view the full press release, visit

About WiSA Technologies Inc.

WiSA Technologies is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung; LG; Hisense; TCL; Bang & Olufsen; Platin Audio; and others, the company delivers immersive wireless sound experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. WiSA is a founding member of the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (“WiSA”[TM]) whose mission is to define wireless audio interoperability standards as well as work with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers and ecosystem partners to evangelize and market spatial audio technologies driven by WiSA Technologies. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to WISA are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN