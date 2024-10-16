Miningnewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Mobilizes For Large-Scale Exploration At Filion Gold Project Along Trans-Canada Highway 11

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET)

Torr Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TMET.V) has commenced a large-scale surface exploration program at its 100%-owned Filion Project in northern Ontario. The 2024 program will expand on previous soil sampling efforts, covering untested historical geophysical conductors and occurrences, with the goal of uncovering significant new gold deposits. Utilizing advanced LiDAR technology, the company discovered 17 unreported trenches and 18 new rock outcrops, enhancing the project's exploration potential. With exploration permits in place, Torr Metals is poised to begin drilling high-priority targets, aiming for a major grassroots gold discovery along the 42 km structural corridor.

To view the full press release, visit



About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the approximately 240-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to TMET are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN