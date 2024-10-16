Miningnewsbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Mobilizes For Large-Scale Exploration At Filion Gold Project Along Trans-Canada Highway 11

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Torr Metals (TSX.V: TMET)
Torr Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TMET.V) has commenced a large-scale surface exploration program at its 100%-owned Filion Gold Project in northern Ontario. The 2024 program will expand on previous soil sampling efforts, covering untested historical geophysical conductors and gold occurrences, with the goal of uncovering significant new gold deposits. Utilizing advanced LiDAR technology, the company discovered 17 unreported trenches and 18 new rock outcrops, enhancing the project's exploration potential. With exploration permits in place, Torr Metals is poised to begin drilling high-priority targets, aiming for a major grassroots gold discovery along the 42 km structural corridor.
About Torr Metals Inc.
Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the approximately 240-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information about the company, please visit
.
