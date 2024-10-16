German Investor Demand For Gold Drops
Over the last couple of years, Germany has
observed a significant drop
in retail Gold investment. In 2022, the European country was the second largest market for the precious metal's investment, generating 185 tons of net gold coin and bar demand. Last year, this figure dropped dramatically to 47 tons. In the first half of 2024, retail investors in Germany purchased only 5 tons of the precious metals.
A recently conducted online survey carried out by Toluna, which involved more than 3,000 investors in Germany, sought to determine what may have...
