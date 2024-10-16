Stride Responds To False And Misleading Allegations Made By Short Seller

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, VA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, (NYSE: LRN) today issued the following statement in response to a October 16 write up by Fuzzy Panda Research (“Fuzzy Panda”). Fuzzy Panda is a self-proclaimed short seller who stands to realize significant gains if the price of Stride's stock price declines.

Fuzzy Panda's claims are inaccurate and filled with innuendo in an attempt to mislead investors about Stride's actual performance, reporting, leadership and future growth opportunities.

The successful execution of our strategy has delivered record results, as evidenced by Stride's fiscal year-end 2024 performance. Importantly, in our conversations, numerous shareholders and sell-side analysts have expressed their confidence in the Company, our team, and the actions we are taking to drive Stride's success.

We will provide an update on our progress when we release our first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on October 22, 2024. The Company's Board and management team are confident that we have the right plan in place to help learners of all ages reach their full potential and deliver enhanced shareholder value.

About Stride Inc.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at stridelearning.com .

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements

