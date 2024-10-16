Committee To Study Amending Articles Of Constitution At Shura Council Holds First Meeting
Date
10/16/2024 11:00:05 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The committee concerned with studying the amendment of articles in the constitution at the Shura Council held its first meeting today, chaired by HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.
During the meeting, the committee reviewed the draft constitutional amendments proposed by the Amiri Diwan, and decided to complete its study of the aforementioned draft in its next meeting.
MENAFN16102024000067011011ID1108787104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.