Committee To Study Amending Articles Of Constitution At Shura Council Holds First Meeting

10/16/2024 11:00:05 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The committee concerned with studying the amendment of articles in the constitution at the Shura Council held its first meeting today, chaired by HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.
During the meeting, the committee reviewed the draft constitutional amendments proposed by the Amiri Diwan, and decided to complete its study of the aforementioned draft in its next meeting.

Gulf Times

