Trane Technologies' Holly Paeper & Charlene Vance Named 2024 Paradigm For Parity® Women On The Rise

October 16, 2024 - Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, is proud to announce that Holly Paeper and Charlene Vance have been recognized as 2024 Women on the Rise by Paradigm for Parity® . This prestigious award honors outstanding women in corporate leadership who are breaking barriers, advancing gender parity, and promoting racial equity in the workforce.

"We are incredibly proud of Holly and Charlene for being recognized as 2024 Women on the Rise by Paradigm for Parity®,” said Donny Simmons, group president, Americas, Trane Technologies.“Their leadership and commitment to innovation, diversity, and sustainability is truly inspiring and exemplifies the core values of Trane Technologies as we work together to create a more sustainable future.”

Holly Paeper serves as the president of the Commercial HVAC business at Trane Technologies. Since joining the company in 2016, she has held executive roles, including President of Life Science Solutions, Head of Marketing, General Manager for Data Center Precision Cooling, and Head of Strategic Sales & Operations. A staunch advocate for STEM, Holly has received numerous industry accolades for her contributions to entrepreneurship, diversity, and sustainability.

Charlene Vance is the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) General Manager for Thermo King Americas, where she oversees product growth strategy and new product development. She is committed to creating innovative, reliable, and sustainable APU products that meet the evolving needs of the transportation sector. Additionally, Charlene leads the Trane Technologies Women's Employee Network and serves on the Minneapolis/St. Paul community board for the Jeremiah Program.

Paradigm for Parity® is a coalition of business leaders, board members and academics dedicated to addressing the gender gap in corporate leadership. Trane Technologies has been a member of Paradigm for Parity® since 2017, becoming the first company in its industry to join. Through the Opportunity for All pillar of its 2030 Sustainability Commitments , Trane Technologies is investing in workforce innovation and strategic partnerships to cultivate a diverse pipeline of talent reflective of our communities.