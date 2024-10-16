The government of Anguilla and Identity Digital Announce New Partnership to Manage Explosive Growth of .AI Web Addresses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The of Anguilla and Identity Digital Announce New Partnership to Manage Explosive Growth of .AI Web Addresses

Identity Digital's expertise builds a secure future for .AI and boosts revenue for Anguilla

- H.E. Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster, Premier of AnguillaTHE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Government of Anguilla (GOA) and Identity Digital, a leader in connecting the online world with domain names and related technologies, announced a new partnership to enhance the sustainability, resilience and security of .AI.The partnership will increase the revenue the Government of Anguilla receives from .AI while capitalizing on Identity Digital's domain industry expertise and comprehensive platform. The boom in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and use of .AI domains generated 20 percent of the government's total revenue in 2023 alone. The Government of Anguilla has plans to invest these funds back into the community, including expanding the airport, improving its technology vocational center and enhancing elder healthcare.While the .AI domain has grown nearly 400 percent in the past five years, the Government of Anguilla and Identity Digital will usher in a new era of stable growth that will add reliability and predictability to the infrastructure.The web address has become a shared digital space among forward thinking businesses with connections to artificial intelligence. The new partnership ensures that .AI will mature into a trusted, recognizable and premier online destination even as it continues to experience explosive growth.“Identity Digital's industry knowledge is unmatched, and we share a vision of sustainability,” said Ellis Webster, Premier of Anguilla.“Together, we will be responsible stewards of .AI, guaranteeing its stability, security, and global prominence.”“Our goal is to offer country codes of all sizes a stable and resilient platform that delivers growth while connecting global users to their local communities," said Akram Atallah, CEO of Identity Digital. "This partnership unlocks growing revenue streams for the government to invest back in their people. We're thrilled to witness the positive impact this will have on Anguilla.”Identity Digital's cutting-edge platform is trusted by major operators around the world including Public Interest Registry (PIR) (.org), Australia (.au), and Puerto Rico (.pr). Identity Digital provides a modern, secure cloud foundation for the .AI domain, enabling seamless growth and scalability. This will allow the Government of Anguilla to capitalize on the .AI growth while minimizing cybersecurity risks and protecting the domain's reputation. Together, Identity Digital and the Government of Anguilla plan to build a world-class registry management program that prioritizes quality domains and instills trust in .AI domain names for years to come.To learn more about country code top-level (ccTLD) domains, visit or reach out to ...tal.About the Government of AnguillaThe Government of Anguilla ( ) is responsible for the overall management and operations of Anguilla's country code top-level domain (ccTLD) .AI and its associated second level Domains. The administrative authority for the .AI ccTLD is the telecommunication officer for the Government of Anguilla.About Identity DigitalIdentity Digital Inc. simplifies and connects the online world with domain names and related technologies to empower people to build, market, and own their authentic digital identities. With the world's largest portfolio of nearly 300 TLDs such as .info, .pro, .world, and .live, Identity Digital supports over 28 million domains on its innovative registry services platform. Identity Digital is the trusted registry services partner for .org and .au. In addition, Identity Digital enables customers to discover, register, support and use high-quality domain names with its registrar, Name. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Identity Digital is a global company with approximately 250 employees. For more information, please visit identity.ContactsMedia ContactsAmanda McMillen, Identity Digital...talInkhouse for Identity Digital...

