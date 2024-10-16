EXL Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Service Holdings, (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, will release results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024, after the closes. An news release, investor fact sheet and presentation will be published on the company's investor relations website offering an overview of the financial results.



The company will host a call at 10:00 a.m. EDT the following day, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rohit Kapoor and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Maurizio Nicolelli, who will provide insights into the company's operational and financial results.

To listen to an audio-only live webcast or to participate in the call, please register here . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately one year.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company.

