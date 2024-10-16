Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Community Coming Soon To Morgan Hill, California

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MORGAN HILL, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Manzanita Park , is coming soon to Morgan Hill, California. This exclusive enclave of new townhome-style condominiums, which will be located at 19685 Juniper Loop in Morgan Hill, is expected to open for sale in early 2025.



Manzanita Park will provide a unique opportunity for luxury living in sought-after Morgan Hill. The community will feature 67 luxury residences ranging from 1,350 to 2,400+ square feet, offering 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garages. Homes in Manzanita Park are expected to be priced from $1.2 million.

Each home will showcase the quality craftsmanship for which Toll Brothers is known, along with high-end finishes included and personalization options available at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.









“We are excited to bring Manzanita Park to the vibrant community of Morgan Hill,” said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California.“This exclusive community will offer luxury living with exceptional amenities and a prime location, making it a truly wonderful place to call home.”

Residents of Manzanita Park will enjoy amenities including pickleball courts, a community tot lot, a private dog park, a centralized resident congregation area, and serene gardens. The community is also conveniently located close to the employment and education hubs of Silicon Valley, providing easy access to work and study opportunities.

Nestled in the southern part of the Santa Clara Valley, Morgan Hill offers beautiful scenery, a vibrant downtown, and a strong sense of both history and community. Surrounded by soft rolling hills and vineyards, it provides breathtaking views and abundant open space, complemented by a temperate climate that invites residents to explore the area's many parks, trails, and recreational opportunities. Downtown Morgan Hill features unique shops, restaurants, and beloved community events that add to its small-town charm.

Toll Brothers is currently building new homes at its Borello Ranch Estates community in Morgan Hill.

For more information on additional Toll Brothers communities in the area, prospective home buyers can call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

