Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend Of $0.715 Per Common Share
Date
10/16/2024 10:15:47 AM
CLEVELAND, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW ) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.715 per common share payable on December 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024.
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
|
media Contact:
|
|
|
Jim Jaye
|
Julie Young
|
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications
|
Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Direct:
216.515.8682
|
Direct:
216.515.8849
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
|
Eric Swanson
|
Vice President, Investor Relations
|
Sherwin-Williams
|
Direct:
216.566.2766
|
[email protected]
SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company
