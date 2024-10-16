عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend Of $0.715 Per Common Share


10/16/2024 10:15:47 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CLEVELAND, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW ) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.715 per common share payable on December 6, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024.

Investor Relations Contacts:

media Contact:



Jim Jaye

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications

Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:
216.515.8682

Direct:
216.515.8849

[email protected]

[email protected]


Eric Swanson

Vice President, Investor Relations

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:
216.566.2766

[email protected]

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN16102024003732001241ID1108787010


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search