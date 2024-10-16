Dispute AITM: AI-Powered DIY Credit Repair Solution For Consumers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dispute AITM empowers consumers by addressing the high cost of traditional services and provides affordable, effective options in a challenging economy.

- Maurice A. ShabazzCHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dispute AITM , a cutting-edge Do-It-Yourself (DIY) software, is revolutionizing credit repair by harnessing artificial intelligence (AI) to help consumers restore their personal credit scores efficiently and affordably. As more Americans face financial strain due to poor credit, Dispute AITM provides a cost-effective alternative to the notoriously expensive credit repair companies, enabling users to fix their credit without paying exorbitant fees.Addressing the Pain of Poor Credit:Over 30% of Americans experience challenges with their credit scores, trapping millions in cycles of financial distress. They often seek out traditional credit repair services that charge thousands of dollars. In today's challenging economy, high costs are a barrier for many consumers. Dispute AITM fills this gap, offering a robust DIY solution that uses AI to guide users through the process of disputing inaccurate information on their credit reports, improving credit scores in record time.The proprietary Dispute AITM platform leverages machine learning to analyze credit reports, identify disputable items, and automate the dispute process, delivering significant results. According to data from Dispute AITM , users have reported an average credit score increase of 100 points within a few months, with an impressive dispute success rate of over 70%.“Traditional credit repair companies can charge thousands, making it difficult for people who are already struggling financially,” said Maurice A. Shabazz, CEO of Credknowledgy, Inc. and founder of Dispute AITM.“Our mission is to democratize credit repair by giving everyone access to affordable, intelligent tools that they can use at their own pace, without the financial burden.”Affordable, Effective, and Empowering:Dispute AITM empowers users by putting the tools in their hands, saving them from paying high fees for services that can take months or even years to show results. The software's AI-driven approach simplifies the process and personalizes it, offering suggestions based on individual credit reports.About Dispute AITMDispute AITM is a DIY software solution developed by Credknowledgy, Inc., designed to help consumers repair their credit using artificial intelligence. The platform automates the credit repair process, making it easier and more affordable than traditional credit repair companies. Users are empowered to manage disputes and track progress, leading to faster and more effective credit restoration.

