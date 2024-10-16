Forensic Payroll Consultants, Inc. And CTA Express Announce Partnership For Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Partnership to provide BOI reporting for FPC clients, prospects, and for its referral partners in the payroll, business management, and accounting space.

WHITTER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forensic Payroll Consultants, Inc. (FPC) has partnered with CTA Express to provide Beneficial Ownership Information reporting for its clients, prospects, and for those of its referral partners in the payroll, business management, and accounting space.

Otherwise known as BOI , the U.S. Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) began requiring businesses to report ownership information in 2024. Per FinCEN, reporting companies created or registered before January 1, 2024, have until January 1, 2025, to file their initial BOI reports with FinCEN. Reporting companies created or registered in 2024 will have 90 days to file and if created in 2025 then only 30 days to file their initial BOI reports with FinCEN.

Penalties for failure to file are immense.“With civil penalties of up to $591 per day and 2 years imprisonment, FPC is very excited to work with CTA Express” said Andrew Lopez, CEO of Forensic Payroll Consultants, Inc.“Teaming up with CTA Express gives our clients and existing referral partners the continued ability to remain in compliance and mitigate against penalties”“More importantly, the partnership provides FPC clients and partners a 10% discount on BOI reporting through the reporting grace period which ends December 31, 2024.”

“FPC is a fantastic partner offering insight on complex payroll tax issues for business owners and entrepreneurs. We're excited to work with FPC clients and their partners” said Martin Howell, Managing Director of CTA Express.“It is our area of specialty to help business owners and entrepreneurs with what we do best – Corporate Filing Compliance.”“Our partnership with FPC leverages our combined experience in a whole new way. Similar to the auditing power of FPC, CTA Express brings deep experience in regulatory filings and troubleshooting, time-savings with your BOI filing, and a subscription service to keep our clients in compliance with mandatory change filings.

ABOUT FPC

Forensic Payroll Consultants, Inc works with employers of all sizes to bring their current and prior payroll tax issues into compliance. FPC works directly with the employer or their payroll processing representative to resolve delinquencies in prior periods so they become compliant going forward. In addition to these services, FPC also offers payroll record and payroll tax reconstruction, amendment processing to all jurisdictions in the United States, state and local payroll ID registration/closures, M&A Advisory Services including wage base tax recovery, and worker misclassification compliance. To learn more, contact FPC at ... or forensicpayroll.

ABOUT CTA EXPRESS

CTA Express is a leading provider of Corporate Filing Compliance solutions, specializing in Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting. Our mission is to Prepare, Protect, and Prosper businesses by navigating the complexities of the Corporate Transparency Act with ease and confidence. We offer comprehensive services that ensure timely and accurate filings, saving our clients valuable time and mitigating the risk of penalties. In addition to BOI reporting, CTA Express provides ongoing support with monthly reminders about change reporting, ensuring continuous compliance. To learn more, contact CTA Express at ... or visit cta-express.

