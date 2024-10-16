Our Administration’S Approach Will Be People-Friendly: Omar Abdullah

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Oct 16 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that his administration's approach towards the common people will be people-friendly.

Upon his arrival at the Civil Secretariat, on Wednesday, after taking charge as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah was met with a grand reception by officers and employees and honoured with a ceremonial guard of honour.

The Chief Minister made his way to his office chambers, where he was warmly greeted by his staff before formally assuming office.

"Following assuming his office, the Chief Minister held an introductory meeting with the administrative secretaries to set the tone for his new administration," an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, along with ministers Sakeena Itoo, Javed Ahmad Rana, Javid Ahmad Dar, and Satish Sharma.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and all administrative Secretaries of departments were also present.

At the start of the meeting, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo extended a warm welcome to the new Chief Minister and expressed the administration's full commitment to supporting the Omar Abdullah-led government.

“We are fully dedicated to fulfilling the vision of the government and ensuring the progress of the people,” Dulloo said.

In his address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah praised the officers for their role in ensuring peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasised the immense faith the people of the region have placed in democracy, the government, and its institutions.

“We must rise to the occasion and meet the expectations that have been placed on us,” he stated.

Focusing on governance, the Chief Minister reiterated the need for a people-first approach, highlighting that the government's primary role is to serve the citizens and address their concerns.

He acknowledged that a gap has emerged between the people and the government over the years, but expressed his commitment to reducing this distance.

“Our administration's approach will be people-friendly. We have entered the Civil Secretariat with a positive mindset, focused on delivering the best for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that bridging the gap between citizens and the government is a top priority, adding,“Democratic governments are preferred all over India for this very reason, and we will work tirelessly to bring people closer to the government and its institutions.”

Omar Abdullah also expressed his willingness to collaborate closely with the officers, pledging his full cooperation and expecting the same in return.