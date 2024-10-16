(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LUTZ, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the alarming reality that over two-thirds of children in America experience trauma before the age of 16, a groundbreaking solution has emerged. The

Feifer Assessment of Childhood Trauma (FACT) is the first comprehensive instrument designed specifically to measure the profound effects of trauma on student learning, and it is poised to transform the educational landscape across the nation.

CEO Kristin Greco of PAR (Psychological Assessments Resources), a trusted leader in psychological assessments, emphasizes the urgent need for the FACT in every school. "This assessment is essential for educators to identify and understand the impact of trauma on their students," Greco states. "With the FACT, we can begin to understand if trauma is impacting our children's ability on a behavioral, psychological, emotional or academic level."

Developed by renowned PAR Neuropsychologist Dr. Steven Feifer, the FACT measures how stress and trauma impact students in a school-based setting and guides clinicians in formulating targeted interventions that better meet the needs of students.

Key Benefits of the FACT:



Promotes Learning: Provides strategies to create learning environments that maximize students' comfort in school so they can focus on learning instead of the trauma.

Holistic Perspectives: Gathers insights from teachers, parents, and students for a comprehensive understanding of trauma's impact.

Comprehensive Support: Facilitates the development of

IEPs, 504 Plans, and supports a Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS) delivery model. Quick Yet Valuable: The assessment only takes 10 minutes to administer but yields valuable recommendations for interventions at home and at school. Plus delivers critical items to identify children in need of immediate support.

The FACT is now available for any school psychologist working with students/children. "This is not just an assessment; it's a lifeline for students grappling with trauma," says Greco. "We feel so strongly about the impacts of this assessment within our educational system, that we are donating the FACT to several school districts throughout the country."

To learn more about the FACT visit . To schedule a demo, please contact Darla DeCarlo, LMHC, PsyS, Educational Assessment Advisor, by phone 813-352-6918 or email [email protected] .

Join PAR in transforming education for every child. Let's make the FACT a cornerstone of academic success across America.

About PAR : PAR provides innovative assessment solutions to individuals and organizations looking for insight to improve people's lives. Since our founding in 1978, PAR has helped people reach their life potential through scientifically valid assessment solutions in the areas of mental health, human performance, talent, and education. To learn more about PAR visit PARinc.

SOURCE PAR, Inc.

