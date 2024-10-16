Net Asset Value Restatement For Range Global LNG Ecosystem Index ETF (LNGZ)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC ("ETC") adviser of Range Global Ecosystem (NYSE Arca: LNGZ) (the "Fund") announces that the previously disclosed net asset value (NAV) per share of the Fund on October 15, 2024 contained an error of greater than 1%. The reported $25.36 NAV per share of the Fund was understated on October 15, 2024 by $1.71 per share due to an administrative error. The NAV was subsequently recalculated and revised to $27.07 per share. There were no subscriptions or redemptions during the one-day period and no further changes are expected.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC has served as the Fund's investment adviser since the Fund's inception. ETC is a privately-held company which provides a variety of investment services, including asset management and financial advisory services, with collective assets under management of approximately $7 billion as of October 15, 2024 through exchange-traded funds.

