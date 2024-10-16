PB5STAR LAUNCHES 'DRESS FOR THE WIN' PROMOTION, OFFERING CHANCE TO WIN UNRELEASED SIDE-SPLIT COURT DRESS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Innovative Pickleball Apparel Brand Combines Style and Performance in New Design, Set for Fall Release

FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PB5star , a leading brand in premium pickleball apparel , is offering pickleball players an exciting opportunity to win their newest addition: the coveted Side-Split Court Dress. From October 14 through midnight PDT October 20, 2024, players can enter the Dress for the Win for a chance to win a dress for themselves and a friend, or enjoy the luxury of two stunning color choices. The winner will be contacted via email after October 21st.

This Side-Split Court Dress will be released later this fall and is crafted with PB5tar's exclusive PB5FormSoft fabric. The dress marries performance with elegance. Its dynamic design that includes stylish contrast edge details, chic X-over straps, a side split for unmatched mobility, and built-in matching shorts for ease and confidence.

“We believe in merging utility with a touch of attitude," said Marisa Farnsworth, Sr. Director of Digital and Marketing at PB5star. "The Side-Split Court Dress is more than just athletic wear; it's a statement in motion, offering players the confidence to shine through the game and the style to carry that energy effortlessly into their day."

Promotion participants will automatically be enrolled in The CLUB, PB5tar's trendy newsletter that covers insider tips, community events, and first dibs on new product launches. Unsubscription options are always a click away, ensuring everyone stays connected at their own comfort level.

WHAT MAKES PB5STAR'S PICKLEBALL APPAREL UNIQUE?

PB5star's apparel combines style with functionality, using premium materials to create clothing that not only looks great but also supports peak athletic performance. PB5star's gear is designed to help players feel confident and comfortable on the court.

ABOUT PB5STAR:

PB5star is a premier pickleball apparel company dedicated to providing high-quality, stylish, and performance-driven clothing for pickleball enthusiasts. PB5star will be launching footwear in late 2024. Our mission is to help players feel amazing, look incredible, and play better than ever. By combining innovative design with premium materials, we create apparel that stands out on and off the court. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, PB5star offers gear that boosts your confidence and enhances your playing experience.

