Addressing Healthcare Disruption Post Hurricanes: Sun Life Teams Up With Amaze Health, AYG Wellness, And Virtual Wellness Care To Help Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WELLESLEY, Mass., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the devastating hurricanes that have disrupted healthcare services across several states, Sun Life U.S., through Navigator powered by PinnacleCare, are working with Amaze Health, AYG Wellness, and Virtual Wellness Care to help members in affected areas access needed care and medications.

Continue Reading

Sun Life is opening up its Health Navigator to all stop-loss clients and their employees. Health Navigator's care advisors provide one-on-one support to members, leveraging extensive relationships with physicians, specialists, and centers of excellence around the country to help them get the best care for their specific medical condition or preventive care needs.

Sun Life U.S., Amaze Health, AYG Wellness, and Virtual Wellness Care team up to fill healthcare gaps post hurricanes.

Post this

"The recent hurricanes caused unbelievable destruction to many lives and infrastructure, including health care. It is clear the recovery will take some time," said Jen Collier, president of Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. "With facilities damaged, shortages in medical supplies and staffing, and evacuations, access to healthcare has become a challenge. To address this gap, we are collaborating with healthcare partners to offer convenient services by phone or designated website, ensuring members get the care they need during this stressful and uncertain time."



Through the combination of health capabilities of Health Navigator, Amaze Health, AYG Wellness, and Virtual Wellness Care, health plan members of stop-loss clients will be able to access urgent care and primary care, get prescription medication deliveries to their homes, shelters, or hotels, and receive personalized health advocacy and navigation assistance through a dedicated phone number and website.

"In times of crisis, accessing local medical resources can be difficult, said David Silverstein, the CEO of Amaze Health. "The doctor's office may be closed, the dentist's office flooded, and the local emergency room overloaded. Our national medical practice makes resources from all over the country available at the touch of a button."

"We are happy to be working with Sun Life's Health Navigator and AYG Wellness on the recent disaster relief efforts. The Virtual Wellness High technology works extremely well with Health Navigator's high-touch philosophy," said Todd Wesson, CEO of Virtual Wellness Care. "This collaboration will make access to healthcare easier and more convenient to those affected by the recent hurricanes"

"At AYG Wellness, we believe that everyone deserves access to quality care, especially in times of crisis," said Andrea Millsap-Bolden, CEO of AYG Wellness. "Our partnership is about bringing much-needed support to communities impacted by the hurricanes. By leveraging innovative technology and personalized service, we are committed to ensuring that individuals and families can access the care and resources they need to begin their journey toward recovery. Together, we're offering more than just aid-we're providing a pathway to hope, healing, and a healthier future."

Sun Life clients and members affected by the recent hurricanes are also encouraged to reach out to Sun Life if they have questions, need extra time to make payments, or need to arrange other ways to receive their benefits. All of the information, including guidance on accessing Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs), can be found here .

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.46 trillion. For more information, please visit .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 50 million Americans access the healthcare and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs more than 8,500 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our and .

Media contact:

Anjie Coplin

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

Connect with Sun Life U.S.







SOURCE Sun Life U.S.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED