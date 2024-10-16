IAA Reveals The 2025 Noble World Hotel Awards: Honoring Global Excellence In Hospitality And Hotel Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2025 Noble World Hotel Awards Call for Entries

2025 Noble Awards Statuette

IAA proudly announces the inaugural Noble World Hotel Awards, with the captivating theme of "Global Inspirations: Celebrating Diversity in Luxury Hospitality."

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) proudly announces the launch of the inaugural Noble World Hotel Awards , with the captivating theme of "Global Inspirations: Celebrating Diversity in Luxury Hospitality." This prestigious global awards program is set to honor unparalleled excellence across the luxury hospitality industry, placing a spotlight on visionary leadership, bespoke services, and exceptional guest experiences.

Recognizing the world's most inspiring hotels, resorts, and retreats, this luxury hotel award will celebrate diversity and luxury through exclusive categories, including Hotels, Resorts, Boutique Hotels, Villas, Safaris & Lodges, Retreats, and Excellence in Hotel Leadership. As the hospitality industry continues to evolve, the Noble World Hotel Awards aim to showcase properties that are redefining the standards of luxury and creating unforgettable experiences for discerning travelers worldwide.

"Launching the Noble World Hotel Awards is a milestone moment for us at IAA," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson for the International Awards Associate. "We are excited to honor those pioneering establishments that blend luxury with global inspirations, providing guests with experiences that are not only opulent but also deeply immersive and culturally enriching."

The Noble World Hotel Awards recognize excellence in hospitality through four levels of prestigious recognition: Noble Hotel of the Year, Noble Category Winners of the Year, Noble Collection of Outstanding Hotels, Resorts, Boutique Hotels, Villas, Safaris & Lodges, Retreats, and Noble Excellence in Leadership. Each winner will be celebrated for their outstanding contributions to the global hotel industry, receiving exclusive recognition that highlights their leadership worldwide.

The award officially launches on October 15, 2024, with winners being announced on May 9, 2025. Participants are encouraged to submit their entries before the Early Bird Deadline on November 27, 2024, to benefit from exclusive early entry rates. We invite hoteliers, designers, and leaders from across the globe to share their stories of excellence. This is a tribute to the establishments and individuals who are setting the stage for the future of hospitality.

The 2025 Noble World Hotel Awards is set to establish a new gold standard in the hospitality industry. With a distinguished panel of judges composed of global travel experts and industry veterans, these awards will shine a spotlight on properties that have embraced the diversity of global cultures while embodying unparalleled luxury.

For more information on the 2025 Noble World Hotel Awards, including entry details and submission deadlines, please visit .

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate.



