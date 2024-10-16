The Gameboard Adds Staff For The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lynn Potyen

CJ Turner (L) and Keith Wesley Grant (R)

The company grows in anticipation of a great holiday shopping season.

- Lynn Potyen, Owner, The GameBoard

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The GameBoard , the innovative game store in Sheboygan, WI, that's changing the way you think about playing games, announced today that two new employees have joined the company, CJ Turner and Keith Wesley Grant, both of Sheboygan.

“I went in search of an additional employee to make staffing easier for the upcoming holiday season,” said Lynn Potyen, the award-winning founder of TheGameBoard.“Instead, I found a pair of fantastic individuals who both deserved to be on our team. So I hired them both.”

Earlier this year, Potyen was singled out by the Game Manufacturers Association (GAMA) and presented with its 2024 Outstanding Contribution to the Games Industry award. Since Potyen opened the game store in 2006, she and her team have brought innovative gameplay to the community to stimulate brain development and advance critical thinking.

Today, her shop offers more than just the most interesting board games available. She also offers game-based holiday parties, full-day game labs, and corporate team-building and leadership workshops.

“Lynn sent us an email with the subject: 'A Really Difficult Decision,' which gave me a panic attack,” Turner said.“But then I was extremely elated. Everyone is looking for their Willy Wonka job, like the kid who grew up to work at the candy shop. This is what it feels like to me.”

Turner is a tabletop game enthusiast, with a particular interest in tactical board games. Grant, on the other hand, is a board game generalist.

“I always thought it would be fun to work at a game store; I think a lot of people think that,” Grant said.“One of my first goals is to learn the rules of as many games as possible. I told Lynn that it was a challenge I was ready to accept. I look forward to playing every game in the shop.”

The GameBoard provides a safe and inclusive environment for diverse players of all kinds. Its mission is to provide a culture where all community members and associates feel like they belong. The store was founded by CEO Lynn Potyen, an award-winning female executive who is nationally recognized for her long history of advocacy. She has taken a strong position on the use of games as a vehicle for education, therapy, and socialization, becoming an industry leader in the process.

When in Sheboygan, visit The GameBoard at 621 N. 8th Street in the city's historic downtown or call (920) 453-4263.

About The GameBoard

The GameBoard was founded in 2006 by Lynn Potyen, an award-winning proprietor after her son was diagnosed with a severe speech delay, through his journey she was able to connect his therapy to the games they played at home. Since then, studies have shown that playing games together enhances creativity, fosters communication and socialization, and builds emotional skills and cognitive learning ability. Potyen is an outspoken advocate for using board games in education, therapy, and corporate team building. Her story is archived in the Library of Congress and in the 2023 book“What Board Games Mean to Me,” where she is part of an anthology featuring 28 voices from around the world. For more information about getting Potyen to speak to your organization or to visit the shop, .

