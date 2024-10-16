Neutrinos Unveils New Intelligent Automation Platform, Unlocking Unmatched Digital Transformation Capabilities For Insurers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New with 60+ Pre-Built Assets to Accelerate Insurance Reinvention



SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neutrinos, a company that automates business processes for insurance enterprises, today announced a major strategic shift with the launch of its new Neutrinos Intelligent Automation Platform. This next-generation platform represents a significant evolution in the company's direction, moving beyond low-code to offer a comprehensive suite of intelligent automation tools designed to help enterprises-especially insurers-automate, optimize, and innovate at every level of their operations.

The new platform brings together the power of an Omni-Channel Experience Layer, Low-Code Innovation Foundry, Process Automation, Advanced Decisioning, and Unified Control Management & Governance. This enhanced platform positions Neutrinos as a pioneer in intelligent automation for insurers, enabling customers to create seamless digital experiences, enhance operational efficiencies, and make data-driven decisions-all from a single, unified environment.

A New Direction for Neutrinos: Empowering Enterprises through Intelligent Automation

The shift reflects a commitment to catering to the evolving needs of enterprises by delivering a platform that not only accelerates development but also extends automation across every corner of the organization. This release marks Neutrinos' entry into a new era where intelligent automation is the core of its offerings, providing customers with more control, greater flexibility, and deeper insights to drive business outcomes.

Key Features of the Neutrinos Intelligent Automation Platform

: Enables seamless communication with customers across multiple channels, including WhatsApp, email, and SMS, through built-in APIs. Insurers can now deliver personalized, consistent experiences that drive engagement and loyalty.: Offers a robust set of tools like Experience Designer, Microservice Orchestration, Data Modeler, API Builder, and Page, Forms, and Connectors Builder, allowing insurers to rapidly develop and customize applications that meet their unique business needs without extensive coding.: Provides a full spectrum of automation capabilities, including Case Management, Workflow Orchestration, Rules Execution, Intelligent Document Processing, Product Configurator, Notification & Communication, Content Store, Document Store, and Authentication Services. This suite enables insurers to automate complex workflows, reduce manual tasks, and improve operational efficiency.: Delivers powerful insights into business operations, helping insurers monitor and analyze cycle times, error rates, workflow patterns, and transaction trends. These capabilities support data-driven decision-making and continuous process improvement.: Ensures end-to-end visibility and governance over all digital operations, with features like Packaging & Deployment, Configuration Management, Workload Management, System Observability, and Security & Compliance. This helps insurers maintain regulatory compliance, optimize resource utilization, and ensure secure digital environments.

New Benefits Unlocked with the Neutrinos Intelligent Automation Platform

The platform's enhanced capabilities unlock a host of new benefits for businesses:



Enhanced Decision-Making : Real-time analytics and observability provide actionable insights, enabling businesses to make informed decisions rapidly.

Greater Operational Efficiency : Automating routine and complex tasks using the case management built-in capabilities like workbench, helps in reducing manual effort, accelerates workflows, and minimizes errors.

Improved Customer Engagement : With the Omni-Channel Experience Layer, businesses can create cohesive, personalized experiences that strengthen customer relationships and loyalty. Faster Time-to-Market : Businesses can now bring new products and services to market more quickly. Neutrinos comes with 100+ pre-built assets helping insurers to focus more on business rather than development.

"Insurers often buy solutions promising unified workflows and business agility, but struggle with implementing intelligent automation at scale or find it becomes too costly," said Suresh Chandrasekharan, CTO of Neutrinos. "Our latest release tackles this with an enhanced integration engine and intelligent automation capabilities and now insurers can quickly build and deploy smart workflows across existing systems. This accelerates time-to-market for new products while maximizing ROI from current tech investments."

About Neutrinos:

Neutrinos is a technology company that automates business processes for insurance enterprises. The Neutrinos AI-infused intelligent automation platform includes everything needed to design, automate, and optimize complex processes end to end. Our holistic insurance expertise, intelligent automation platform, and pre-built accelerators, help leading insurers accelerate their enterprise reinvention across underwriting, claims, and distribution – resulting in faster growth and superior

omni-channel experiences. To learn more, go to .

