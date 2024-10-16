Talkingparents Teams Up With Relationship & Heartbreak Coach To Support Co-Parent Healing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Walton Beach, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join Relationship and Heartbreak Coach, Keishorne Scott, as he takes over TalkingParents' Instagram account from October 21 to October 25. This partnership will provide followers with essential insights and strategies to help them navigate their co-parenting journeys. Topics covered will include:

Healing in a New Environment

Redefining How You Show Up

Embracing Personal Growth

And more!

"Co-parenting is a journey of healing-it's about setting aside differences, embracing growth, and creating a safe, loving space where children can thrive. True healing happens when you put the well-being of your children above all.”

–Keishorne Scott

A bestselling author, international speaker, and founder of Your Love Experience Intl, Scott empowers individuals to navigate love, healing, and personal growth. His unique blend of compassion and expertise has transformed countless lives. Don't miss this chance to gain invaluable advice! Follow @Talkingparentsapp on Instagram to get inspiration and practical tips from @Keishornescott during the takeover next week.

About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most-raising children. Founded in 2012 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter.

