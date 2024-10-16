Top 100 Local Nonprofits Across North America Named Community Impact Award Winners By The Pepsico Foundation
Date
10/16/2024 9:01:35 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The PepsiCo Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of its 2024 Community Impact Awards, a prestigious program providing $7,500 grants to 100 nonprofit organizations across North America. All 100 organizations were nominated by PepsiCo employees and celebrate a diverse range of local initiatives dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities.
Continue Reading
The PepsiCo Foundation announced its 2024 Community Impact Award Winners a prestigious grants program for 100 nonprofits
Post this
PepsiCo Foundation (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo Foundation)
The Community Impact Awards highlight the PepsiCo Foundation's commitment to supporting local organizations that address critical issues surrounding food insecurity, economic opportunity, and safe water access. These grants empower nonprofits to continue their vital work, fostering vibrant and resilient communities.
"At the PepsiCo Foundation, we believe that the strength of our communities lies in the hands of local leaders and nonprofit organizations who understand the unique local social challenges and opportunities of their community. The PepsiCo Foundation Community Impact Awards allow us to celebrate these trailblazers who are driving meaningful change in our communities across North America," PepsiCo Foundation President and Global Head of Social Impact at PepsiCo, C.D. Glin said. "We invited PepsiCo employees to nominate local organizations of their choice and our employee's most admired nonprofits
were selected as Community Impact Award recipients. We are honored to work alongside these inspiring organizations to amplify their efforts to create lasting positive social impacts across North America."
The Foundation's dedication to partnering with local nonprofits stems from its understanding that these organizations are deeply rooted in the communities where PepsiCo employees live and work. By collaborating with local partners, the Foundation can more effectively address community-specific needs and leverage the unique strengths of each organization to foster local, leading and lasting solutions.
Recipients of the 2024 Community Impact Awards were selected through a rigorous review process that began with PepsiCo employee nominations, giving every employee in North America the opportunity to give back to the local nonprofit organizations that are important to them. These organizations are addressing some of the most pressing issues faced by their communities, and the PepsiCo Foundation is proud to contribute to their missions.
See below for the full list of 2024 Community Impact Award Recipients.
About the PepsiCo Foundation
The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we're focused on helping communities obtain access to food security, safe water and economic opportunity. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work-collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance. Learn more at
Follow us on Instagram
and LinkedIn .
100 Community Impact Award Winners
|
ANCOP
INTERNATIONAL
(CANADA)
INC.
|
Emergency Food Aid in
Southbury
|
Helping Hands for Single
Moms
|
Middle Georgia
Community Food Bank
|
Three Square
|
AxessPointe
Community
Health Centers,
Inc.
|
Emma's Torch
|
Halton Food for Thought
|
Military Family
Advisory Network
|
Taber Public
Library
|
Boys and Girls
Club of Miami-
Dade Inc.
|
Empowering the Masses
|
JA Central Ontario
|
National Coalition of
100 Black Women, Inc.
|
The Dugout
Drop-In Centre
Society
|
BUKAS LOOB SA
DIYOS
COVENANT
COMMUNITY
VANCOUVER
DISTRICT
SOCIETY
|
Family Place Inc.
|
Jericho Partnership Inc.
|
Nevada Hospitality
Foundation
|
The Food Group
|
Baltimore
Hunger Project
|
Feeding South Dakota
|
Jobs for America's
Graduates – New
Mexico
|
Northumberland Fare
Share Food Bank
|
The Gibson
McGath
Foundation
|
Bridge Builders
Foundation
|
Filling in the Blanks Inc.
|
Joppy Mommas Farm
|
Olive Crest
|
The Harris
Brand
Foundation
|
Casa of Pueblo
|
Fort Lauderdale
Independence Training
and Education Center
|
Kids Food Basket
|
Open Door Community
|
The Heme
Foundation-
Dream
Academy
|
Center for
Employment
Opportunities
Inc.
|
FOCUE
Minnesota/FOCUS
North America
|
Kansas City Scholars,
Inc.
|
Partnership with Native
Americans
|
The House
Modesto
|
Community
Garden
Kitchen
of Collin County
Inc.
|
Food Bank of the Rio
Grande Valley Inc.
|
LA's BEST Afterschool
Enrichment Program
|
Pathways of Hope
|
Train Up a Child
NOLA
|
CORE
|
Fairfield PAL
|
Le Book Humanitaire
|
Pinball Foundation
|
UNCI,Inc.
(Uniting
Natives
Culturally and
Intertribally)
|
Chestnut Hill
Meals on
Wheels
|
Food Banks Mississauga
|
Lead2Change Inc.
|
Project Cultivate LLC
|
Upper Des
Moines
Opportunity
Inc.
|
Chicago Jesuit
Academy
|
Friendship Feast
Association
|
Lethbridge Food Bank
Society
|
Randolph W & Dr Lael
C Melville Family
Foundation
|
USA Cares Inc.
|
Children's
Learning Centers of
Fairfield County,
Inc.
|
Garrett Williamson
|
Los Angeles Urban
League
|
Source Cleveland
|
University of
Guelph
|
Chinook
Regional
Foundation for
Career
Transitions
|
Girls Inc. of Chicago
|
LaSalle Hangout for
Youth
|
Second Helpings Inc.
|
Volunteers
Improving
Neighborhood
Environments
|
CityLink Center
|
Girls on the Run – D.C.
|
Loyola University New
Orleans
|
Southern Arkansas
University Foundation
|
WHOH Detroit
|
Community
First Foundation
|
Green Calgary
Association
|
Man Up Mentoring Inc.
|
ShePower Leadership
Academy
|
Wellington
Square United
Church
|
Connecting Kids
to Meals
|
Generation W Inc
|
Martha's Table
|
Southeastern
Developmental
Services
|
Williams-
Franklin
Foundation
|
Cultivate Food
Rescue
|
Grace Central Outreach
|
MakeWay Charitable
Society
|
St. Luke's Anglican
Church Creemore
|
Women's Bean
Project
|
Des Moines
Area Religious
Council
(DMARC)
|
Grassroot Projects
|
MicroGrants
|
Target Hunger
|
York County
Food Bank
|
Edgewood
Community
Support Center
DBA the
Epicenter
|
Hebni Nutrition
Consultants Inc.
|
Mid North Food Pantry,
Inc.
|
ThinkWatts Foundation
|
YouthForce
NOLA
SOURCE PepsiCo Foundation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN16102024003732001241ID1108786743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.