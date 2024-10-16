Top 100 Local Nonprofits Across North America Named Community Impact Award Winners By The Pepsico Foundation

The PepsiCo Foundation announced its 2024 Community Impact Award Winners a prestigious grants program for 100 nonprofits

PepsiCo Foundation (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo Foundation)

The Community Impact Awards highlight the PepsiCo Foundation's commitment to supporting local organizations that address critical issues surrounding food insecurity, economic opportunity, and safe water access. These grants empower nonprofits to continue their vital work, fostering vibrant and resilient communities.

"At the PepsiCo Foundation, we believe that the strength of our communities lies in the hands of local leaders and nonprofit organizations who understand the unique local social challenges and opportunities of their community. The PepsiCo Foundation Community Impact Awards allow us to celebrate these trailblazers who are driving meaningful change in our communities across North America," PepsiCo Foundation President and Global Head of Social Impact at PepsiCo, C.D. Glin said. "We invited PepsiCo employees to nominate local organizations of their choice and our employee's most admired nonprofits

were selected as Community Impact Award recipients. We are honored to work alongside these inspiring organizations to amplify their efforts to create lasting positive social impacts across North America."

The Foundation's dedication to partnering with local nonprofits stems from its understanding that these organizations are deeply rooted in the communities where PepsiCo employees live and work. By collaborating with local partners, the Foundation can more effectively address community-specific needs and leverage the unique strengths of each organization to foster local, leading and lasting solutions.

Recipients of the 2024 Community Impact Awards were selected through a rigorous review process that began with PepsiCo employee nominations, giving every employee in North America the opportunity to give back to the local nonprofit organizations that are important to them. These organizations are addressing some of the most pressing issues faced by their communities, and the PepsiCo Foundation is proud to contribute to their missions.

See below for the full list of 2024 Community Impact Award Recipients.

About the PepsiCo Foundation



The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, we're focused on helping communities obtain access to food security, safe water and economic opportunity. We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work-collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations, and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance. Learn more at

Follow us on Instagram

and LinkedIn .



100 Community Impact Award Winners