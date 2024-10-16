ARGAN And CARREFOUR Brought A Former Industrial Brownfield Back To Life With The Biggest Aut0nom Of France

ARGAN and CARREFOUR bring a former industrial brownfield back to life in Caen with the biggest

Aut0nom®logistics site in France

After 15 months of works, the CARREFOUR teams just took possession of their new Aut0nom® logistics in a size of 82,000 sq.m, in Mondeville. This project, which was together led by ARGAN and CARREFOUR through their CARGAN-LOG

joint-venture, was developed on a former STELLANTIS industrial brownfield that was beforehand depolluted. This project embodies an exemplary energy and ecological ambition, notably including the planting of over 11,000 trees.

Credits: ARGAN

An ideal location to serve all the Normandie region

It's in Mondeville, near Caen, that the CARREFOUR teams took possession of the 82,000 sq.m logistics site labelled Aut0nom®. Developed over 8 storage cells, it contains, as part of a nine-year fixed-term lease, the activities previously operated in Carpiquet and thus helps CARREFOUR increase its logistics footprint in the region. This platform is a bi-temperature one with a quarter of the building equipped with a fully mechanized refrigerated area (2°C/4°C), and the remaining area dedicated to storing products at ambient temperature.

A block of 2,500 sq.m with offices and corporate rooms completes the building. Provision for expansion has been maintained to support the long-term growth of CARREFOUR's activities.

With the interchange connecting the Caen ring road to the A13, linking Caen to Le Havre and Paris, Mondeville enjoys a strategic location for logistics activities. This new location east of Caen, with improved access to the A13 motorway, also enables substantial fuel savings.

The biggest Aut0nom® in France in the middle of a forest with over 11,000 trees

A photovoltaic power station with impressive dimension was installed on the roof. It generates 1,850 MWh/year and is dedicated to CARREFOUR's self-consumption, it will help cover most of the needs in the warehouse related to heating, cooling and lighting with green, carbon-free electricity generated on site. This power station is completed by batteries for storage and electric heat pumps that are far less energy intensive than traditional gas boilers.

Beyond the focus on the building's energy performance, the land aspect of the project is also exemplary. The rehabilitation of a former 30-hectare STELLANTIS industrial brownfield, which was beforehand depolluted, has significantly limited soil artificialization and reduced the overall ecological impact of the operation.

Finally, this project is noteworthy for its environmental focus and commitment to biodiversity protection, featuring an extensive reforestation and landscaping plan for the site. Existing trees have been preserved, and 11,000 new ones-of native species-were planted following the Miyawaki forest method. In total, 41% of the land area is dedicated to green spaces.

CO 2 emissions divided by a factor of 10

The combined action of Aut0nom® and the 11,000 trees will ultimately limit the project's carbon emissions to 1 kg of CO2/sq.m/year. This is an extremely low level compared to traditional warehouses heated with gas and lacking photovoltaic systems, which, for the same surface area and facilities, emit around 10 kg of CO2/ sq.m /year.

Combined, all these factors led to a BREEAM Very Good certification, and to a Biodivercity label.

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN's Executive Board:“Carried out jointly with our main client, CARREFOUR, this new project marks a major milestone in ARGAN's development. The Mondeville platform, covering 82,000 sq.m, becomes the largest Aut0nom® in France and a new demonstration for ARGAN's expertise and commitment to excellence. Only two years after the delivery of the first Aut0nom® in Serris, in the Paris region, this label has been successfully implemented nationwide, confirming the relevance of this model, which places environmental considerations at the heart of real estate and economic development”.

2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)



January 3: Net sales of 4th quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025



