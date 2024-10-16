ESOMAR Unveils Keynote Speakers For Its Asia-Pacific Ignite Conference In Bangkok

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thai Cave Rescue coordinator Joshua Morris, transformational AI leader Dr. Elaine Rodrigo, and innovation expert Evette Cordy will present

- Gabriela Kusters, Head of Global Marketing at ESOMARBANGKOK, THAILAND, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ESOMAR , the global community for data, research and insights, has announced the keynote speakers for its Asia Pacific Ignite in Bangkok, 6 to 8 November 2024. Headlining the event are: Joshua Morris, chief international coordinator of the highly publicized 2018 Thai Cave rescue; Dr. Elaine Rodrigo, a transformational leader in AI, DEI, data and insights; and Evette Cordy, innovation expert, author and recent gold medalist at the World Masters Athletics Championships.“We're thrilled to bring such dynamic and inspiring speakers to this year's Asia-Pacific Ignite conference," said Gabriela Kusters, Head of Global Marketing at ESOMAR. "These motivational, moving keynotes will empower our attendees to think differently and take actionable steps to drive meaningful change in their own work."Joshua Morris will share his inspiring firsthand account of the rescue mission that captivated the world in his presentation“The Untold Story of the Thai Cave Rescue.” During his talk, attendees at the conference will learn more about the impact of international collaboration. He'll also cover how building trust, making bold decisions, and embracing risk and innovation can illuminate the path forward, creating positive change in one's own life and the lives of others.Dr. Elaine Rodrigo will present "Embedding Gen AI: Insights & Analytics Changing the Face of Marketing," showcasing how generative AI is revolutionizing marketing strategies. She will share her expertise on how AI-driven insights are reshaping decision-making, driving personalized consumer engagement and delivering more impactful, consumer-centric campaigns.Evette Cordy will give a talk called“Ignite Your Creativity: 5 Skills to Build Your Creative Muscles”, during which she will help attendees unlock creative potential and build what she calls creative fitness. Her motivating session will energize the imagination and elevate participants' ability to think outside the box.The conference programme will also feature speakers from leading brands such as Kellogg Company, Coca-Cola, Samsung, Nestlé, L'Oréal and many others who will share their insights, strategies, new methodologies and innovative technologies with more than 200 regional and international industry professionals at the event.Throughout the three-day event, ESOMAR has also scheduled pre-conference workshops and multiple networking opportunities for delegates, including a welcome reception, multiple session breaks and drinks in the exhibit hall. The Art & Science of Innovation Conference will be hosted at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers located on the legendary Chao Phraya River in the heart of Bangkok.About ESOMARSince 1947, ESOMAR has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers.###

