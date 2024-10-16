Knipp Contracting Appoints Ray Gonzalez As National General Manager To Lead Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ray Gonzalez - National General Manager

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Knipp Contracting is excited to announce the appointment of Ray Gonzalez as the new National General Manager. With an impressive career spanning years in production building, beginning as a Purchasing Agent in Sacramento, Ray brings a wealth of experience from both public and private sectors to this pivotal role. His deep understanding of the and passion for Build-to-Rent (BTR) makes him a key asset to Knipp Contracting as they continue to scale their business nationwide.

Ray's career is highlighted by remarkable achievements, including transforming Meritage Homes' Southern California division into a top-performing unit, reaching a customer satisfaction rate of 94%, and achieving the quickest inventory turns. His ability to develop and execute a plan, work cohesively with teams, and confront challenges head-on has shaped him into a results-driven leader.

Ray's passion for BTR was sparked by a combination of professional opportunities and personal experiences. Following an unexpected turn from sports due to injury, he began his construction career under a General Contractor who taught him the intricacies of design and building. This early experience set the foundation for Ray's ongoing drive to contribute to the construction industry.

Ray shared with us that when the opportunity arose to join Knipp Contracting, he couldn't pass it up.“The Knipp name is legendary in the homebuilding industry... I couldn't be happier to be a part of the organization,” said Ray. He shared that with Knipp Contracting's incredible network combined with his experience, he sees tremendous opportunity to build the BTR business.

In his role as National General Manager, Ray will be responsible for managing all aspects of the business, including profit and loss, new business development, and operational execution in the field. His extensive knowledge of major markets across the U.S. positions him to contribute significantly to Knipp Contracting's growth.

Knipp Contracting is confident that Ray's leadership will help them expand and thrive in both commercial and residential construction sectors.

