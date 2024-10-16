ET GCC Annual Conclave 2024 Shaping The Future Of Global Business In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th October 2024: The Economic Times, India\'s leading business news brand, is set to host its annual Global Capability Centers (GCC) Conclave in 2024. This event will showcase how India is becoming a world leader in cutting-edge technology, strategic planning, and business innovation through its GCCs.



Bengaluru has emerged as a global powerhouse for GCCs, boasting over 875 centers. The Karnataka government\'s ambitious new GCC policy aims to attract 500 more centers by 2029, with plans to create 350,000 jobs and add $50 billion to the economy. The state also positions itself as a world-class hub for AI research tailored to GCC needs, underlining its commitment to innovation.



Looking beyond Bengaluru, the government\'s \"Beyond Bengaluru\" initiative aims to spread GCC growth to other cities in Karnataka. Places like Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Hubballi-Dharwad are primed to become the next tech hubs, replicating Bengaluru\'s success across the state.



The ET GCC Annual Conclave 2024 will delve into these developments and more. Attendees can expect in-depth discussions on how GCCs are shaping India\'s global business presence, the crucial role of government partnerships in fostering GCC growth, and the transformative impact of AI and emerging technologies on GCC operations. The conclave will also explore what India needs to do to maintain its leadership in breakthrough technologies and business strategy.



Industry titans will share their insights at the event. The impressive lineup includes Praveen Kumar, CEO of Barclays\' Bx India; Ananth Chandramouli, Managing Director at Capgemini India; Veda Persad, Country Executive at Northern Trust Corp; and Balasubramanian Sankaranarayanan, CEO of Thryve Digital Health. Also joining are Pankaj Vyas, CEO of Siemens Technology & Services; Sanjeev Rastogi, CEO of Adani Enterprises GCC; and Ruma Kishore, Digital Transformation Director at Unilever. These leaders will offer valuable perspectives on how GCCs are revolutionizing global business operations and driving innovation in India.



The ET GCC Annual Conclave 2024 is shaping up to be a landmark event in the business calendar. It promises to offer unparalleled insights into the future of global business centers in India and their growing impact on the world stage. As India continues to cement its position as a global hub for innovation and strategic business operations, this conclave will be a must-attend for anyone interested in the future of international business and technology.

