Health And Weight Loss Coach Esther Avant Releases New Book To Help Women Reach Weight Loss And Health Goals

- Esther Avant, To Your HealthNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In To Your Health , health and coach Esther Avant breaks down why lasting lifestyle and behavior change is so difficult and why so few women who lose weight are successful at keeping it off long-term. By understanding the factors keeping you stuck on the weight loss rollercoaster thus far, you're one step closer to getting off it.The 3-part Gone For Good formula helps readers develop the commitment, consistency and confidence necessary to reach weight loss, health, and any goal.Readers will learn how to distill the confusing and overwhelming areas of exercise and nutrition into 6 actionable habits that they'll be able to master to simplify and streamline the process.Exercise and nutrition are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to lasting change; readers will also learn how to surround themselves with the kind of comprehensive support that will help to weather life's inevitable ups and downs.Finally, readers will learn how to develop the crucial skill of“compassionate ownership” which will help to see current and future challenges as opportunities to treat yourself with kindness and understanding while also taking responsibility for your life and future.Once you know the formula for successful weight loss, you'll realize just how applicable it is to any other goal you have in any other area of your life.Excerpt from the book:"You deserve to exist in the world in whatever body you want. You'll find that the Gone For Good formula I'm teaching you in this book is applicable to a wider range of health goals, as well as nearly any lifestyle goal you may want to pursue, and will help you live your healthiest, happiest, and most confident life.Having worked in the fitness and health industry for nearly two decades, I'm aware of just how important movement and food are to health and well-being. If you've ever tried to make sense of why you know what to do, but struggle to actually do it consistently in the midst of your busy life, this book is for you.You are not alone. The what to do is really the tip of the iceberg when it comes to embodying the healthiest version of yourself.The real reasons why you're not doing those things-and how to overcome them-is what this book is really about.You can live the life of your dreams, and it starts with taking control of your health.Let's dive in!"The book is available for purchase on Amazon:To Your Health: A Lifestyle of Health, Happiness and Confidence by Esther Avant is published by Muse Literary and will be released on October 15, 2024.

