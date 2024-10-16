Massachusetts Asian Restaurant Association Partners With Swipeit To Enhance Gift Card Programs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mansfield, MA, October 16, 2024 -- Cha-ching! Holiday season is just around the corner and the restaurant has a healthy appetite for new customers and repeat customers.



Given that opportunity and challenge, the Massachusetts Asian Restaurant Association (MARA) has partnered with locally owned and operated SwipeIt, based in Mansfield, MA, to provide innovative and cost-effective gift cards, selling both in-store and via a turnkey system, for their hundreds of members.



MARA is a non-profit organization focused on creating professional leadership and providing Asian restaurant businesses the resources and guidance needed to advance in the industry. MARA is a platform connecting Asian restaurant members with professional service providers as well as relevant governmental entities to enhance the communication, collaboration, and mutual benefits.



Founded in 1998, Swipe It provides Gift Card Programs for the small to medium sized merchant that want the look and feel of the big guys. SwipeIt collaborates directly with single units to larger multi-location concepts and franchises.



“We are delighted to help maximize the gift card experience for MARA members and their customers,” noted Larry Rubin, Founder and President of SwipeIt. He added,“Gift cards are an amazing way for restaurants to bond with new customers and provide them with the most portable of gifts.”



In addition to helping implement gift card programs, SwipeIt will be working with each restaurant to identify gift card ideas and promotions to maximize gift card campaigns. In addition to orchestrating conventional gift card programs, SwipeIt offers a turnkey ecommerce program to sell both physical gift cards as well as instant eGift Cards. Among current customers are the Phantom Gourmet, Columbus Hospitality Group, Imperial Buffet, and many others.



SwipeIt specializes in gift card programs and helps restaurant owners who just don't have enough time to do anything other than cook, order food and manage their core restaurant functions. Many restaurant managers don't have the time or expertise to develop a gift card program.



Monthly consulting is included in the service. SwipeIt not only helps clients set up gift card programs, but helps the restaurant sell them as well. Conversions from other gift card programs are free.



According to Capital One, a leader in the card services industry, noted that 90% of people consider physical gift cards an appropriate item to gift. Additionally, 61% of consumers spend more than a gift card's value when redeeming, for an average of $31.75 more than the card's value. The gift card industry in the United States is expected to reach $214.3 billion in 2024. This is a continuation of the strong growth the industry has seen, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2024 to 2028.



Since 1998, SwipeIt have been helping small to midsized businesses start and run custom gift cards. SwipeIt helps clients sell more gift cards with a turnkey ecommerce program and consulting services.



Based in New England or located on the West Coast, SwipeIt can provide online and offline card services. Clients include restaurants, hotels, day spas, liquor stores, pet supplies, pet daycare, jewelers, country clubs, auto dealers, chambers of commerce, downtown associations, hair salons, furniture stores, and any niche that can benefit from gift cards.



For more information, visit , or call (508) 452-7600.

