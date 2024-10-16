Beyondid Named Okta 2024 Americas Delivery Partner Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company also achieves Okta Customer Identity Cloud certification

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondID , a leading managed identity solutions provider (MISP), today announced it was named the 2024 Americas (AMER) Delivery Partner of the Year at the Okta Partner Summit 2024 . This award recognizes BeyondID for its outstanding performance in implementing and delivering successful customer projects across North America.

As a crucial part of Okta's partner ecosystem, BeyondID has invested significantly in developing its skills to support a robust Okta practice. The company actively engages with customers and Okta's sales team during the early stages of opportunities, ensuring tailored service solutions to meet customer requirements. BeyondID successfully deploys and manages customers' ongoing life cycles, fostering long-lasting relationships.

"We are honored to be named Okta's 2024 Americas Delivery Partner of the Year," said Arun Shrestha, CEO and co-founder of BeyondID. "This recognition highlights the strength of our partnership with Okta and our commitment to delivering exceptional managed identity solutions. As we continue to invest in our collaboration, we are excited about the opportunities ahead and remain dedicated to driving success for our customers."

Additionally, BeyondID has recently achieved Okta Customer Identity Cloud (CIC) certification, becoming one of only three companies to hold this distinction. This certification underscores BeyondID's expertise in identity and access management, enabling them to design and implement Okta Customer Identity Cloud/Auth0 in both B2B and B2C scenarios. BeyondID's certified developers possess extensive backgrounds in identity, consumer app development, and SaaS app development, along with a solid understanding of authentication and authorization standards such as OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth.

As an Okta Apex Partner, BeyondID is committed to being a trusted solutions provider creating secure experiences in both workforce and customer identity. This week

at Octane24 , the company launched its new fraud prevention solution

to strengthen modern digital identity security.

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading Managed Identity Solutions Provider (MISP). By delivering secure solutions and services that help manage digital identities, BeyondID enables organizations to control access to applications, data, networks, and devices while facilitating continuous regulatory compliance and ensuring seamless user experiences. BeyondID has created Secure Total Experiences for organizations like TDECU, Inception Health, Johnson Financial Group, Biogen, Northern Trust, and Cone Health. More information about BeyondID can be found at .

