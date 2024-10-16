Russia Preparing Strikes On Nuclear Facilities In Ukraine - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian are preparing for strikes on nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha stated this at a joint briefing with the foreign ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries in Odesa, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russia has air superiority. We know that they are preparing strikes on our nuclear energy facilities,” Sybiha said.

For this reason, Ukraine insists on lifting any restrictions on the use of long-range missiles against military targets in Russia.

“This is our right under the UN Charter as a defending country. This right of self-defense is justified. We need it now. And I am glad that my colleagues and I are all like-minded,” the Foreign Minister stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the foreign ministers of Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Lithuania, Latvia and Denmark (Nordic-Baltic Eight, NB8) arrived in Odesa. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister discussed with them the strengthening of Ukraine's defense capabilities and energy resilience ahead of the winter and President Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan.