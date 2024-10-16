Irish PM Lauds GCC-EU Historic Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 16 (KUNA) -- Irish Prime Simon Harris on Wednesday welcomed the opportunity to attend the "historic" summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union.

In a press statement, Harris said the two sides are meeting during "global instability, particularly in the Middle East."

He also noted that the summit provides a real opportunity to discuss how the two strategic partners can work together to achieve peace and stability in the world and to discuss how to support peace efforts in the Middle East.

The first-of-its-kind summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU) will begin in Brussels later today, with closer cooperation being high on the agenda. (end)

