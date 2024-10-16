Genesis Wealth Management Surpasses $2 Billion In Assets Under Control

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Wealth Management, LLC is proud to announce a significant milestone in its growth, having surpassed $2 billion in assets under control (AUC). This achievement reflects the continued trust and satisfaction of its clients, who frequently recommend Genesis Wealth Management's personalized services to their families and friends.

"We are continuously humbled, honored, and grateful for the trust our clients place in us," said Rick Poligala, spokesperson for Genesis Wealth Management. "This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive every day to deliver comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services."

Genesis Wealth Management has built a strong reputation across the country for its commitment to client service. By providing tailored financial strategies and maintaining the highest standard of excellence, the firm has helped numerous families and individuals work towards their financial goals. The significant growth in AUC underscores the firm's unwavering dedication to its clients.

Genesis Wealth Management's success is further strengthened by its strategic partnership with Financial Resources Group Investment Services, a subsidiary of LPL Financial, dedicated to supporting independent financial advisors throughout the country. Through this collaboration, Genesis Wealth Management has leveraged Financial Resources Group's extensive resources, tools, and industry expertise to enhance its client offerings and maintain exceptional service standards.

"Partnering with Financial Resources Group has enabled us to better serve our clients by offering cutting-edge solutions and expanding our service capabilities," said Poligala. "We look forward to continuing our shared mission of delivering top-tier financial services and empowering our clients to reach their financial goals."

About Genesis Wealth Management

Genesis Wealth Management is a leading financial advisory firm based in San Antonio, Texas with offices in Austin, Texas and Tampa, Florida. They specialize in personalized financial planning and wealth management services. The firm is dedicated to helping clients pursue their financial goals through comprehensive and tailored strategies.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

