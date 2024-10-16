(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Gift Card and Incentive Card market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gift card industry in the region is expected to grow by 7.6% on annual basis to reach US$23.0 billion in 2024. This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift card market, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics, market size and forecast.
The Japanese gift card sector is evolving rapidly, with companies expanding digital offerings, launching innovative products, and forming strategic partnerships to cater to the growing demand for convenient and personalized gifting options. The gift card industry in Japan will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 6.5% during 2024-2028. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$21.4 billion in 2023 to reach US$29.7 billion by 2028.
Key Developments in the Gift Card Sector in Japan
Product Launches and Innovations: 7-Eleven Japan. The convenience store chain has expanded its gift card offerings, enhancing its digital gift card options to cater to the rising demand for online gifting. This aligns with broader trends in digital transformation within retail, where consumers increasingly prefer e-gift cards for convenience and immediacy.
Lawson: Lawson has introduced new promotional gift cards aimed at boosting sales during peak seasons. Their strategy includes collaborations with popular brands to create themed gift cards, which are particularly appealing to younger consumers. This initiative is part of a larger effort to leverage digital channels for gift card sales, enhancing customer engagement through targeted marketing campaigns.
Rakuten: The e-commerce giant has launched a new line of digital gift cards that can be used across various platforms within its ecosystem. This move is designed to encourage spending within its marketplace, particularly as online shopping continues to grow in popularity.
Amazon Japan: Amazon has also updated its gift card offerings, introducing customizable digital gift cards that allow consumers to add personal messages and designs. This feature aims to enhance the gifting experience, making it more personal and engaging for the recipient.
Strategic Partnerships
Roblox and Blackhawk Network: Roblox has expanded its digital gift card offerings through a partnership with Blackhawk Network. This collaboration allows consumers in Japan to purchase Roblox digital gift cards, which can be used to buy Robux, the platform's virtual currency. The partnership is part of a broader strategy to enhance the accessibility of digital gift cards in various markets, including Japan, where the demand for digital gaming continues to grow.
Amazon Japan and Local Retailers: Amazon Japan has partnered with various local retailers to expand its gift card offerings, allowing customers to purchase gift cards for a wider range of products and services. This initiative aims to enhance customer experience by providing more options for digital gifting, catering to the growing trend of online shopping.
Scope
Japan Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Top Retailers
Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd AEON Group Lawson Inc FamilyMart Co Ltd Yamada Denki Co Ltd Rakuten Inc Inc Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd
Total Spend on Gifts in Japan
By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate) By Product Categories (13 Segments) By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Japan
Gross Load Value Transaction Value Unused Value Average Value Per Transaction Transaction Volume Average Value of Card Purchased Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Japan
Retail Consumer Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Japan
By Retail Consumer By Retail Purchase Occasion By Corporate Consumer By Corporate Purchase Occasion By Company Size
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Japan
By Functional Attribute By Occasion Festivals & Special Celebration Days Milestone Celebration Self-Use Other Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Japan
Consumer Purchase Behaviour Gift Card Buyer by Age Group Gift Card Buyer by Income Level Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Japan
By Functional Attribute By Occasion Employee Incentive Sales Incentive Consumer Incentive By Scale of Business
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Japan
Food & Beverage Health, Wellness & Beauty Apparel, Footwear & Accessories Books & Media Products Consumer Electronics Restaurants & Bars Toys, Kids, and Babies Jewelry Sporting Goods Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances Travel Entertainment & Gaming Other
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Japan
Ecommerce & Department Stores Restaurants & Bars Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store Entertainment & Gaming Specialty Stores Health & Wellness Travel
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Japan
Gift Card Online Sales Gift Card Offline Sales 1st Party Sales 3rd Party Sales Sales Uplift
