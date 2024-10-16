Zynex Sets Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, (NASDAQ: ZYXI ), an innovative medical company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring,

will hold a call on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 4:15 PM Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Zynex management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Time: 4:15 PM Eastern Time (2:15 PM Mountain Time)

U.S. & Canada dial-in number: 800-836-8184

International number: 646-357-8785

Webcast: 3Q 2024 Webcast Link

The Company will also provide a link at for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

About

Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit:

.

Investor Relations Contact:

Quinn Callanan, CFA or Brian Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group – MZ North America

[email protected]

+949 694 9594

SOURCE Zynex

